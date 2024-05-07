Pokémon fans crave more cool creatures as one amazing ‘mon dominates Scarlet and Violet VGC

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is one of the most intriguing Pokémon to come out of Scarlet and Violet, and after proving its power on the competitive side, players are now hoping to see a lot more ‘mons like it in the future.

Although Miraidon stole the show, shocking everyone at the Indianapolis Regionals this past weekend, Bloodmoon Ursaluna was another key part of Rajan Bal’s winning team while also rising in usage in Regulation G. The scary bear works well under Trick Room with lower Speed, great Defense, and a massive Special Attack stat at 135. On top of that, its signature Ability, Mind’s Eye, allows it to hit popular Ghost Pokémon, including Calyrex Shadow Rider and Flutter Mane, with its devastating Blood Moon attack.

This bear is scary but also very lovable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Indeed, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is as strong as its intimidating appearance suggests. But there’s so much more to the bear that Pokémon players love about it, with many praising it as a Pokémon that’s “special and hard to come by” in a May 6 Reddit thread.

“Beautiful variation of the original,” one player commented. “We need more [Pokémon] as variations from the original that aren’t just some paradox or a regional version.” Part of what makes Bloodmoon Ursaluna so appealing is how it’s obtained and the mystery behind it. Currently, the only way to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna is by completing a side quest with Perrin in The Teal Mask DLC, making it as rare as Legendary Pokémon. Despite the limitations, players applauded Game Freak for upping the accessibility compared to other special variant ‘mons like Battle Bond Greninja or Own Tempo Rockruff. Hopefully, newer special forms will follow Bloodmoon Ursaluna’s example in future generations.

Players also pointed out we currently don’t actually know how to evolve Ursaring into Bloodmoon Ursaluna or if that will ever be possible. Even Ursaluna’s standard form has strict evolution requirements tied to Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they kept the Bloodmoon form exclusive to the DLC side quest. In fact, one player’s “hot take” is to keep it unobtainable outside of the DLC to retain its uniqueness.

Overall, there are so many things Game Freak got right with Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Its standard form was already my favorite Pokémon introduced in Arceus, but Bloodmoon continues to blow everyone away casually and competitively too.

