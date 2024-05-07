Bloodmoon Ursaluna, Ogerpon, and Terapagos taking a photo together in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon fans crave more cool creatures as one amazing ‘mon dominates Scarlet and Violet VGC

Gen IX introduced some great 'mons.
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: May 6, 2024 11:57 pm

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is one of the most intriguing Pokémon to come out of Scarlet and Violet, and after proving its power on the competitive side, players are now hoping to see a lot more ‘mons like it in the future.

Recommended Videos

Although Miraidon stole the show, shocking everyone at the Indianapolis Regionals this past weekend, Bloodmoon Ursaluna was another key part of Rajan Bal’s winning team while also rising in usage in Regulation G. The scary bear works well under Trick Room with lower Speed, great Defense, and a massive Special Attack stat at 135. On top of that, its signature Ability, Mind’s Eye, allows it to hit popular Ghost Pokémon, including Calyrex Shadow Rider and Flutter Mane, with its devastating Blood Moon attack.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna roaring in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
This bear is scary but also very lovable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Indeed, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is as strong as its intimidating appearance suggests. But there’s so much more to the bear that Pokémon players love about it, with many praising it as a Pokémon that’s “special and hard to come by” in a May 6 Reddit thread.

“Beautiful variation of the original,” one player commented. “We need more [Pokémon] as variations from the original that aren’t just some paradox or a regional version.” Part of what makes Bloodmoon Ursaluna so appealing is how it’s obtained and the mystery behind it. Currently, the only way to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna is by completing a side quest with Perrin in The Teal Mask DLC, making it as rare as Legendary Pokémon. Despite the limitations, players applauded Game Freak for upping the accessibility compared to other special variant ‘mons like Battle Bond Greninja or Own Tempo Rockruff. Hopefully, newer special forms will follow Bloodmoon Ursaluna’s example in future generations.

Players also pointed out we currently don’t actually know how to evolve Ursaring into Bloodmoon Ursaluna or if that will ever be possible. Even Ursaluna’s standard form has strict evolution requirements tied to Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they kept the Bloodmoon form exclusive to the DLC side quest. In fact, one player’s “hot take” is to keep it unobtainable outside of the DLC to retain its uniqueness.

Overall, there are so many things Game Freak got right with Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Its standard form was already my favorite Pokémon introduced in Arceus, but Bloodmoon continues to blow everyone away casually and competitively too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event skips Alola’s most dominant Starter
Incineroar, Decidueye, and Primarina having a picnic at night in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event skips Alola’s most dominant Starter
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 6, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Mystery Gift freebie has very controversial lore
Flutter Mane Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Mystery Gift freebie has very controversial lore
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 6, 2024
Read Article The entire Pokémon community owes this Legendary Pokémon an apology
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet poster for Regulation G featuring Miraidon, Koraidon, Terapagos, and Ogerpon.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
The entire Pokémon community owes this Legendary Pokémon an apology
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event skips Alola’s most dominant Starter
Incineroar, Decidueye, and Primarina having a picnic at night in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event skips Alola’s most dominant Starter
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 6, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Mystery Gift freebie has very controversial lore
Flutter Mane Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Mystery Gift freebie has very controversial lore
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 6, 2024
Read Article The entire Pokémon community owes this Legendary Pokémon an apology
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet poster for Regulation G featuring Miraidon, Koraidon, Terapagos, and Ogerpon.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
The entire Pokémon community owes this Legendary Pokémon an apology
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 5, 2024
Author
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.