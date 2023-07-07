Pokémon fans agree the best part of Scarlet and Violet postgame must continue in DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are calling for specific inclusions in the titles’ DLC as its release draws near, and one request has risen above the rest today: fans are eager to see the content update build on a very interesting postgame.

Fans really want to see the Gen XI protagonist’s three traveling buddies, Nemona, Arven, and Penny, reunite in Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, they declared on Reddit on July 6.

Given the title of the impending DLC, it’d make sense if the friend group at least made a cameo since Area Zero is where they all shared heartwarming bonding time in the postgame, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Scarlet and Violet developers wanted to revisit the trio so quickly—and players are hoping they didn’t make that decision.

The Area Zero postgame was so popular that many fans have already dubbed it their “favorite part of any Pokémon game.”

The Scarlet and Violet story section in question sees the friends all chat and share more bits about themselves on the long journey down to the dark and dangerous depths of Area Zero, adding so much more life to their characters. Arven, for example, was in the midst of searching for his parent who had essentially left him for the sake of researching the Paradox Pokémon.

Players weren’t worried about the trio being left behind until a trailer for the DLC introduced more characters—Carmine, Kieran, and Lacey—who could be new rivals. Considering these new arrivals, it’s unclear where the core friend group fit in.

Even if Nemona, Arven, and Penny aren’t going to be the stars of the DLC, fans are hoping the friends can at least make an appearance.

The main Generation VIII rival, Hop, did play a role in the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, so there’s certainly still hope for Nemona and the rest of the friend group to find their place in the story. We’ll just have to wait and see when the first part of the DLC drops in the fall and the second part in the winter.

About the author