When does The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part I The Teal Mask release in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are finally getting a DLC update called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero in which players continue their journey throughout the Paldea region. Based on the name, players can expect to learn more about the secrets of Area Zero where Paradox Pokémon reside. The DLC will be broken up into two parts. Part I will be The Teal Mask, while Part II will be The Indigo Disk.

In Part I: The Teal Mask, players will go on a school trip to Kitakami where a village festival is being held. During the trip, players may encounter new Pokémon, characters, and mysteries of that area. The Indigo Disk will be the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, where the player takes on the role of an exchange student at Blueberry Academy. Although the two stories are connected, they will be released separately later this year.

Here’s what you need to know about when you can play through the first part of the Scarlet and Violet DLC.

When will The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part I: The Teal Mask be released?

As of right now, there isn’t an exact release date for either part of the DLC. The Pokémon Company has announced that Part I: The Teal Mask is expected to be released sometime in fall 2023, about one year after Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s initial release. Part II’s release will come shortly after that.

You can, however, pre-order the two-part Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC from the Nintendo eShop now to take advantage of the early-purchase bonus and new uniform sets for your character. The early-purchase bonus includes an exclusive Hisuian Pokémon you won’t want to miss out on. Once the DLC drops, you’ll be ready to take on the new journeys awaiting you at Kitakami and Blueberry Academy.