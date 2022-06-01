Pokémon appear to be able to walk behind players in Scarlet and Violet

It looks like one of the most beloved game mechanics in Pokémon might be making a comeback in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Company released a new trailer for SV today, teasing players with new professors, Pokémon species, and other characters they can interact with.

But the trailer also teased Pokémon following their trainer outside of a Poké Ball. And while walking Pokémon aren’t necessarily confirmed as of yet, these glimpses should be enough to excite Pokémon players everywhere.

The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon #ScarletViolet trailer is finally here!

Walking Pokémon was a feature first released for Pokémon Yellow and its subsequent remakes, although the feature is best-associated with Pokémon’s second generation of games. Gold, Silver, and Crystal, alongside HeartGold and SoulSilver, are considered some of the best Pokémon games. The decision to let Pokémon follow a trainer in the outside world allowed players to experience more of a connection with their Pokémon, as well as allow them to play a game experience that closely resembled the Pokémon anime’s version of the franchise’s universe.

Pokémon following their trainers around the world of Scarlet and Violet isn’t sure to be the game’s default setting. But the trailer clearly shows multiple instances of the creatures walking around with their trainers, including the game’s starter Pokémon. The trailer also shows trainers exploring areas seemingly without Pokémon following them, so it’s possible this is a feature that can be turned on and off, or that walking Pokémon may only appear in certain parts of the game.

While some players might be disappointed to not see Pokémon following their trainers at all times, it’s great to see one of the most simple-yet-effective mechanics in the game make any return at all.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release worldwide on Nov. 18, 2022.