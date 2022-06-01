Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals new details about first partner Pokémon

Today’s new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer gave fans a fresh look at the three available partner Pokémon.

SV‘s announcement trailer revealed Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito a few months ago, but little else was known about them before today’s trailer. The new video and an accompanying release detailed all three Pokémon so Trainers will know who to pick as soon as they get their hands on the games.

Known as the Fire Croc Pokémon, Fuecoco is a Fire-type Pokémon with the traditional Fire-type partner ability Blaze. “Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye,” the Pokémon’s description reads. “When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames.”

In comparison to the somewhat silly Fuecoco, Quaxly is much more straightforward. It’s a pure Water-type with the traditional Water ability Torrent, and it’s known as the Duckling Pokémon. Its official description describes Quaxly as “tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty.” The hat-like part of its head, what’s referred to as a “coif” in the species’ description, is “slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry.”

Sprigatito seems to be a rather jealous Pokémon. The Grass Cat Pokémon has the traditional Grass-type partner ability Overgrow. “When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it,” Sprigatito’s description reads. “This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize.”

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18, 2022.