Pokémon Scarlet and Violet teaser gives players first look at new starters

The Pokémon franchise’s generation nine main-series game gave viewers a glimpse at the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming later this year, including a look at the newest Pokémon that will come to the franchise.

The Feb. 27 Pokémon Presents premiered a video announcing the newest games coming in late 2022. Fans got a first look at the new starters at the end of the teaser.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Grass Cat Pokémon named Sprigatito looks like it will be the generation’s Grass-type starter. The cute little monster is a light green color with a few darker green elements, such as a puff of fur and a marking on its face and ears. It has big pinkish-red eyes and a big fluffy tail. It has the ability Overgrow, and is described as “The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.”

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fuecoco, the Fire-type Pokémon, looks like a tiny dinosaur with a mainly red body, a white underbelly and face, and yellow accents all over it. The little hair on top of its head almost makes it look like an apple. The Pokémon Company describes Fuecoco as the “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.” It has the Blaze ability.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lastly, the Water-type Pokémon named Quaxly is a cute duck-like Pokémon that has the Torrent ability. It has a white body with light blue feet and a blue cap that could either be an actual hat, a tuft of hair, or perhaps one big feather. Quaxly is described as the “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are releasing later this year in 2022. Fans can expect more information about the game to come closer to the release, and more will be revealed in the next Pokémon Presents, which is likely to come sometime in April.