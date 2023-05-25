Niantic launches Pokémon Go Web Store—but it doesn’t seem to interest angry fans

Niantic has today opened the Pokémon Go Web Store in selected regions. The store promises web-exclusive and limited-time deals, like receiving bonus PokéCoins with every web purchase, separating it from the shop that already exists in the app.

This was not, however, the kind of update fans have been eager to see.

In fact, fans were hardly interested in the store update. Many refuse to spend more money until other issues, particularly the Remote Raid controversy, are handled.

We haven't spent money since remote raid nerf lol

Good try tho — HomeSliceHenry (@HomeSliceHenry) May 24, 2023

The Remote Raid controversy has been going on since April, with Niantic not only increasing the price of the Remote Raid passes but also limiting how many can be used per day. Many players were outraged by these changes along with the overall declining state of the game, and they have since been boycotting or refusing to put in more money.

Pokémon Go director Michael Steranka recently put out a statement saying, “We have no plans to directly address any of the HearUsNiantic things recently, because we’ll be sticking with the decision that was made. Instead, we’re hopeful players will see a lot of the hard work that the team has been putting into this game for the past year.”

With tensions high, it seems every new Pokémon Go update is being met with bitter feelings rather than excitement. This was the case with last week’s new raid feature, and it’s also the case with the new Web Store launch today.

Despite Niantic’s efforts to draw more players back, it’s going to take a lot to regain the trust of the players, and these updates and features simply aren’t cutting it.

