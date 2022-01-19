New Qwilfish, Sneasel, and other evolutions leaked for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A massive leak has unveiled a number of various Pokémon evolutions and forms potentially coming in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which is set to be released on Jan. 28.

A leaker named PoryLeeks has been taking over Twitter by posting a number of spoilers throughout the morning. So far, it’s been revealed that there may be new versions of the Hisuian starters’ final evolutions, the Sinnoh Legendaries, and a slew of new evolutions for previous Pokémon. The newest of these leaks come in the form of potential evolutions for Qwilfish and Sneasel.

Regular Sneasal to Evo line. pic.twitter.com/9j49T9msw2 — BallGuy: Pokémon Leaks and News. (@BallGuyLEAKS) January 19, 2022

While Sneasel received an evolution in Generation IV in the form of Weavile, a Dark/Ice-type Pokémon, this will be the first time Qwilfish receives an evolution, if the leaks come to fruition.

The previous evolution-less Pokémon’s new evolution builds upon its Hisuian form’s purple, black, and white color scheme while the signature quills grow larger on the Balloon Pokémon.

Various Shiny forms. pic.twitter.com/X4EUvTypT6 — BallGuy: Pokémon Leaks and News. (@BallGuyLEAKS) January 19, 2022

Another leaker by the name of BallGuyLEAKS also revealed the Shiny variations of the two previously mentioned evolution lines, alongside a Shiny form of what appears to be Hisuian Arcanine. The Qwilfish evolution line is shown with a lighter color scheme with magenta and white as its main base of color, while Sneasel is mainly in a blue color scheme with yellow highlights.

Several leaks have recently started revealing information surrounding Pokémon Legends: Arceus, such as the game’s Pokédex and even story spoilers. The numerous leaks include a variety of Hisuian forms of existing Pokémon and new forms for Dialga and Palkia. Although a bevy of information has already been leaked, none of it will be officially confirmed until the game is released.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is expected to drop exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.