New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer is coming very soon

The Pokémon Company plans to keep its streak of sharing new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet each week alive, with the next trailer set to drop at 8am CT on Oct. 6.

It is almost a coin flip for whether or not the latest info will be featured in a coordinated post like this or a shadow drop such as the Wiglett reveal from last week. And this time that planned release window just so happens to line up with another big Nintendo-related reveal.

Calling all Trainers—a new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!



Keep an eye on our YouTube channel and tune in 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/6 to prepare for the latest news!



Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/024PZoEiYz — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 5, 2022

TPC wasn’t exactly forthcoming in what will be revealed alongside the new trailer, though fans can likely expect it to revolve around additional new Pokémon being shown for the first time or a potential look at any other gameplay mechanics that weren’t featured in previous breakdowns. Though Pokémon reveals tend to be more along the shadow drop side of content or involve multi-day teasers unless it is a blowout for something specific.

Considering the last big trailer we got essentially provided an overview for SV’s three story paths for the first time since the open world and progression was originally talked about, getting a more focused down look at another mechanic seems more likely.

Related: What is the Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As for bumping up against Nintendo’s other offerings, we are set to get the first official trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie at 2:05pm CT on Oct. 6 as part of its own Nintendo Direct following the world premiere at New York Comic Con. So it isn’t much of a scheduling conflict, but it is rare to see two different presentations like this on the same day—even if the Mario one won’t feature actual game information.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release globally on Nov. 18, so you can expect continued reveals as the marketing cycles for the game pick up ahead of launch and the holiday season.