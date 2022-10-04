Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer to premiere at next Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is giving fans the first official glimpse at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie at a very special upcoming Nintendo Direct dedicated solely to the highly anticipated film.

The Nintendo Direct for the Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially scheduled for 2:05pm CT on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Direct will feature the world premier trailer for the film, but will not include any information about any Nintendo games. The Nintendo Direct will be broadcast on the Nintendo of America channel for English viewers, more than 2,500 of which were already waiting at the time of writing.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, produced by Nintendo and the Illumination studio most known for producing Despicable Me and the Minions franchise, is set for an April 7, 2023 release in North America after an initial release was delayed this past April.

Even with a trailer yet to be revealed, the film is already notorious within the Nintendo community for its surprising and star-studded cast of characters. The film will feature Chris Pratt as the iconic Mario⁣, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi⁣, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser⁣, among others.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is looking to find the same commercial and critical success that the recently released Sonic the Hedgehog film and its sequel found, but while potentially avoiding similar backlash to the trailer release. When the first Sonic trailer released, fans were immediately put off and dismissive of Sonic’s original appearance.

Nintendo also announced the launch of a wholly-owned video production company titled Nintendo Pictures just yesterday, indicating a strong lean toward more video production.