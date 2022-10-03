Nintendo Pictures is finally here—and more Mario video content could be on the way

Nintendo has launched its newest venture, known as Nintendo Pictures, which is its new wholly-owned video production company.

This follows Nintendo’s acquisition of visual production company Dynamo Pictures Inc. earlier this year, which is now renamed Nintendo Pictures. A new website for the studio is now live, though only a few details about the company could be seen so far.

“Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. is a video production company wholly owned by Nintendo Co., Ltd,” the website reads (as translated by Nintendo Life). “We aim to have consumers around the world learn about Nintendo characters through video, and to create unique videos that will remain in their memories forever.”

Nintendo Pictures also pointed out that its employees “will always think about what our customers around the world will find interesting,” as well as working hard to “create an organization that can continue to grow by engaging in video production with interest.”

With Nintendo’s latest venture leaning towards video production, we can safely assume that there could be some new video content coming along the way which could be featuring some of the company’s known characters. This may include short-form videos, as well as full-length movies for the Mario, Zelda, Kirby, and Pokémon franchises.

As for the upcoming Mario film, it is set for release on April 7, 2023, and will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. A trailer for the film is still unavailable.