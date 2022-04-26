Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed

Mario fans were greeted to sad news today as it was announced that Illumination’s Super Mario movie has been delayed.

In a post to the Nintendo of America social media account, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that the movie will now launch in the Spring of 2023 instead of its scheduled release date of December 2022.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. movie will land in theatres around North America on April 7. Japan will receive the film on April 28. It isn’t entirely clear why the delay has occurred, however, Miyamoto apologized and said the film will be “worth the wait.”

Image via Nintendo

Fans of Mario have had their fingers crossed since the movie was announced last year that it would be one of Hollywood’s video-game victories, instead of the more common flops we see when bringing beloved characters to the big screen.

With extra time, the film should launch as a more polished and superior product than it would have if it was rushed out to meet the initial release date.

Video game films look to have been on the up and up recently with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 launching earlier this month to massive praise from critics and fans. The film also broke box office records for video game films.

Despite the strange casting choices, like Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, with a big studio like Illumination behind the project, things are promising for fans. Now, however, we’ll have to wait a little longer to finally catch the film.