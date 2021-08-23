New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl screengrabs revealed

A variety of new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl screengrabs have been released, according to Serebii.

Last week’s Pokémon Presents gave fans more information on some of the upcoming games’ features, including Pokémon Contests, the Grand Underground, and customization features. The new screengrabs give even more insight into the remakes, showing players what it will feel like to return to the Sinnoh region.

Image via Serebii/The Pokémon Company

While the game doesn’t allow players to pick their own hairstyle like Pokémon Sword and Shield do, the game will feature a variety of complete outfits that can change the main character’s looks.

Image via Serebii/The Pokémon Company

As confirmed in both the trailer and gameplay explainer, the Union Room will be returning as a connectivity feature. This time around, players will be able to trade and battle with others from around the world using Nintendo Switch Online.

Image via Serebii/The Pokémon Company

Sinnoh’s gym badges should be familiar to anyone who’s played Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. Does this mean players will be able to tap and polish their badges again?

Image via Serebii/The Pokémon Company

Team Galactic is returning in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and they look just as big and bad as ever. What sort of trouble will they cause this time around?

Image via Serebii/The Pokémon Company

One new feature is Pokémon statues, which can be placed within a Secret Base in the Great Underground to trigger the arrival of unique Pokémon in Pokémon Hideaways.

More new screengrabs can be seen on Serebii. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on Nov. 19.