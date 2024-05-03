Move over Mega Evolution, one Pokémon Legends: Z-A theory could make even better forms

We still don’t have much information on Pokémon Legends: Z-A just yet, but one creative fan drew up a new speculative form outside of Mega Evolution and regional variants that could be the perfect addition to the sequel.

The Pokémon Company has only released one trailer for Legends: Z-A so far, and all we know for sure is the game will center around the redevelopment of Lumiose, one of the biggest cities in the Kalos region. The trailer also teased the return of Gen VI’s Mega Evolution mechanic, prompting fans to predict which Pokémon may receive new Mega Evolutions, with Charizard, Flygon, and Incineroar as top picks.

This cutie could inspire new forms in Legends: Z-A. Image via The Pokémon Company

Alongside new Mega Evolutions, it’s safe to assume we’ll be getting new evolutions or forms of existing Pokémon in Legends: Z-A, whether it’s regional forms, convergent species, or something new altogether. Today, one player suggested “eternal forms” could make an appearance in Z-A, and they even showed off the intriguing concept in artwork posted on Instagram to go with the cool idea. The art features a handful of Gen VI Pokémon, including Greninja and Sylveon, with a red, blue, black, and white aesthetic.

The concept stems from the Eternal Flower Floette from X and Y. The uncatchable Floette variant was part of Kalos lore as the beloved companion of the mysterious man, AZ. The upcoming game’s title just so happens to include the backward spelling of AZ, so it would make sense if the character and his Eternal Flower Floette were featured in Legends: Z-A. And if Floette gets an eternal form, what’s stopping them from giving other ‘mons the same special treatment? This could even serve as a substitute for regional forms in Z-A, giving these eternal Pokémon access to new typings, abilities, moves, and possible evolutions. After all, it’s always exciting to see certain Pokémon thrive with new forms and tricks up their sleeve.

Alternatively, I could also see this special form being reserved for the original Floette and the three Gen VI Legendary Pokémon—Yveltal, Xerneas, and Zygarde. Legends: Arceus did something similar by giving Dialga and Palkia new Origin formes to match Giratina, so we can expect the Gen VI Legendaries to get some love. You could argue Xerneas is already one of the most broken Pokémon with its signature Geomancy move, but I’d still love to see how creative Game Freak could get with new Legendary forms.

