Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet players petrified over pay-to-play feature leaks, Niantic trials Go raid finder

Leaks suggesting the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC may have a pay-to-play gacha feature have surfaced online, and fans are crossing all their fingers hoping it isn’t true.

In other news, Niantic has seemingly responded to all the outrage over how hard it can be to find people to raid with by trialing a new feature in Campfire, a companion app to Pokémon Go.

And last but not least, Pokémon Go servers went down again during an event for the third time in a row, and those who used valuable items like Lucky Eggs and Incense beforehand weren’t impressed.

These Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks can’t be true… right?

Pokémon fans are losing their marbles over an unconfirmed leak claiming that the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC will have a new pay-to-play feature called the ‘wishing shrine.’

YouTuber DustyGoGoat, who posted the leak, said it will allow players to purchase items and even Pokémon using real money, essentially adding a gacha mechanic. “Gacha in a mainline Pokémon game? If this is true, it’s going to cause a huge stir,” said one fearful player, predicting the backlash. “I mean, this seems real. But I hope not,” added another.

Others are convinced the leaks are fake, claiming The Pokémon Company would never add something like that, but perhaps that’s more reflective of their hopes.

PAY TO PLAY POKEMON 💀 pic.twitter.com/pgtFdw9IrC — 🪴 dusty (@dustygogoat) March 22, 2023

Niantic trials new raid finder feature in Pokémon Go

For months now, Pokémon Go players have been venting about how frustrating it is to find other trainers to do raids with, especially elite raids, which are often only available for a limited time.

It seems like Niantic has heard those complaints, because they’re currently trialing a new raid finder feature in Campfire, the invite-only companion app with several social features, to make things easier.

Dubbed the Team Up feature, it lets players host their own raid parties or find others to join or host their own. At this stage, it’s invite-only (like the app itself), and is only available until March 29. It can be activated by tapping the green icon on the right of the Pokémon Go map or tapping the blue ‘find a raid’ button at the top right of the map in Campfire.

Image via Niantic

Go servers went down in the middle of yet another event

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas was riddled with problems, most of which revolved around server issues. Then, it happened again during Regidrago and Regieleki elite raids.

Now, a little more than a week after that debacle ended, it happened once more in the middle of the Let’s GO! Event. Players started experiencing all sorts of issues, like not being able to access key features and even being completely locked out of logging in to the app at all. They took to social media to vent their frustration.

Trainers, we're aware on an issue preventing Trainers from logging in to Pokémon GO or from seeing anything on the map once logged in. We are investigating immediately and will update once resolved. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 23, 2023

Niantic wound up fixing the issue within hours, but it left a bitter taste in the mouths of all of those who were affected, particularly those who used Lucky Eggs and Incense.