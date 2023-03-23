Pokémon Go unexpectedly goes down in the middle of another event

Pokémon Go is down for players around the world, with many being completely unable to access the game at all.

This latest outage suddenly popped up around 6pm CT on March 23, with players on social media and other Pokémon Go-related forums asking if others were experiencing issues such as not having access to key features of the game or being completely locked out of logging in.

According to Niantic, the developers are aware of the issue and note it is mostly impacting log-in features and the ability for players who do log in to load content in the overworld and menus. No specifics have been shared, but a fix is being worked on.

Trainers, we're aware on an issue preventing Trainers from logging in to Pokémon GO or from seeing anything on the map once logged in. We are investigating immediately and will update once resolved. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 23, 2023

As always, you can tune directly into Niantic’s social pages for updates on when the issues have been resolved.

However, problems like this have taken hours or longer to be fixed in the past, so you might not be able to play Pokémon Go for some time, even if some players are still able to access everything like normal despite the issues.

This is very unfortunate, as it happened in the middle of the Pokémon Go Let’s GO! event that began earlier this week and has likely impacted several players who were in the middle of playing, with some users already complaining that they had just used Lucky Eggs or Incense right before the outage began.

Update March 23 7:30pm CT: Niantic has resolved the log-in issues it flagged in its initial report as resolved.

Trainers, the issue preventing log-in and overall gameplay in Pokémon GO has now been resolved. Thank you for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 24, 2023

Any additional problem that did not spawn from this specific reprot will likely be looked into and fixed in the coming hours now that the largest issue has been taken care of.