Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet player defies odds with Shiny catch as Go trainers blast Niantic over scans

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced ways for players to increase their chances of finding and catching Shiny Pokémon, but the odds are still stacked against them, or at least, they’re supposed to be, because one player proved the numbers don’t mean squat after getting an ultra-rare Shiny Three-Segment Form Dundunsparce in four attempts.

In other news, Pokémon Go trainers are sick of the app asking them to perform PokéStop Scans in playgrounds and banks because it makes things awkward. It turns out there’s also a nifty trick trainers can do to do them while avoiding any awkwardness.

And last but not least, a veteran Pokémon Go raider with a knack for pushing the limits of what’s possible managed to topple Mega Salamence by themselves with a bunch of Shadow Mamoswine and plenty of dodging.

Image via The Pokémon Company and Niantic

Some players get all the luck

The odds of catching a Shiny Dunsparce is something like one in 683, and the odds of evolving it into a Three-Segment Form Dundunsparce is one in 100. This Pokémon columnist isn’t a mathematician, so pardon me if I’m wrong, but that sounds like a one in 68,300 chance.

Based on those numbers, you’d think it’d take an absurd amount of time to get one. But one player managed to get it done in four attempts. They found and caught four Shiny Dunsparces and evolved them into Dundunsparce, the last of which had a Three-Segment Form.

Other players couldn’t believe how lucky they were. It took them much longer—hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of attempts—and that’s after using sandwich boosts to increase the odds.

Stop putting trainers in awkward situations, Niantic!

PokéStop Scanning is a feature in Pokémon Go that lets trainers record a stream of images of PokéStops or Gyms to provide information to Niantic that helps them improve the experience. The app asks trainers to scan specific areas, and those who do it receive in-game items as rewards.

The problem, however, is while it’s to the trainer to decide whether it’s appropriate to do a scan, it can sometimes put them in awkward situations, as pointed out by a 35-year-old male trainer who is sick and tired of being asked to scan playgrounds while kids are present because it looks creepy. Other trainers have been asked to scan banks, which looks suspicious too.

As some mentioned, if you want the rewards without any of the awkwardness, you can record the ground and even your shoes as you walk and submit the scan. It works all the same.

Defeating Mega Salamence never looked so easy

While most Pokémon Go trainers struggle to beat Mega Salamence in teams, one trainer with a track record of pulling off incredible feats did it solo using a party of Shadow Mamoswine. Strategy and Pokémon choice was important, but skill also played a big part. They dodged special attacks like a bat out of hell, mitigating 75 percent damage taken each time.

Some speculate the epic feat might have even been a world first, but since there’s no way to track it in the app, they settled on calling it one of the quickest and most impressive successful Pokemon Go Raid attempts to date.