Pokémon Go player solos Mega Salamence with multiple copies of one Pokémon

Mega Salamence is proving to be one of the more challenging raids in Pokémon Go. It has weaknesses and counters as all Dragon and Flying types do, but beating it is easier said than done. One trainer, however, managed to solo the raid successfully—in sunny weather, no less—using a party of highly leveled Shadow Mamoswine, which is a good counter against Mega Salamence.

It required more than that, though. The trainer also had to dodge special attacks like a pro, which can be done by swiping left or right within 0.7 seconds of an attack animation, mitigating 75 percent of the damage received.

The community lauded the trainer for their efforts, saying they did an awesome job and it was a very impressive solo given how difficult it was. Some struggle to beat it in parties, let alone solo.

Pokémon Go isn’t often considered to be a skill-based game—at least, not compared to more ‘competitive’ mobile titles on the market—but achievements like this suggest otherwise. It’s what you make of it, and this trainer has a tendency to push the limits of what’s possible in raids.

They’ve also solo’d Mega Glalie, Mega Sceptile, Mega Swampert, Mega Blaziken, and more, and they aim to do it as quickly as possible once the raids go live to try to get a world first.

While Pokémon Go has no official Race to World First trophy, some trainers hypothesized it could be the quickest solo Mega Salamence completion in the game. Either way, it was certainly a speedy capture.