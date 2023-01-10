All Mega Salamence weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Salamence has finally debuted in Pokémon Go alongside the ongoing “Twinkling Fantasy” event, highlighting some of the majestic and powerful Dragon-types and Fairy-types that roam the world of the mobile title.

Upon its introduction in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Mega Salamence completely took over the competitive meta. When switching in, regular Salamence would lower the Attack stat of its opponents with its Intimidate ability, then immediately Mega Evolve to receive multiple changes to its stats alongside the Aerilate ability, turning its Normal-type attacks into Flying-type ones.

While there are no abilities present within Pokémon Go, Mega Salamence nevertheless retains its monstrously high Attack stat, making it one of the strongest Pokémon currently available in the game. Yet thanks to the restrictions of Mega Evolution within the mobile title, players will only be able to use Mega Salamence in Raids or Team Go Rocket battles, and only if they have accumulated enough Salamence Mega Energy.

To get large amounts of Salamence Mega Energy, players are going to need to defeat Mega Salamence in Mega Raids, a daunting task that will require players to prepare their strongest teams. Here is a breakdown of all of Mega Salamence’s weaknesses, as well as efficient counters that can make the battle slightly less difficult.

All Mega Salamence weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Unlike other Mega Evolutions, Mega Salamence does not change the typing of its original form upon reaching this new power level. As a Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon, Mega Salamence retains all of the weaknesses that regular Salamence possesses—including those that exploit its typing more so than others.

Mega Salamence takes super-effective damage from Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. It takes even more damage from Ice-type attacks due to both of its individual types being weak to the power of the intense chill.

Best counters to Mega Salamence in Pokémon Go

Understanding Mega Salamence’s weaknesses is the key to taking it down in Mega Raids. Yet at the same time, this Pokémon’s Dragon typing gives it access to a multitude of coverage moves, including those that possess the Water, Fire, and Dark types, making it difficult to predict how exactly to go about taking down this fearsome foe.

Pokémon with high bulk and access to Ice-type moves, such as Walrein, Mamoswine, and Avalugg, are great choices to take on Mega Salamence. Even though this Mega Evolution can have Flamethrower at its disposal, these Pokémon can potentially soak up damage from its Fast and Charge Attacks and respond with a super-effective hit.

Players may have more success bringing Fairy-type Pokémon with strong Fairy-type attacks, such as Gardevoir, Togekiss, and the Alolan Island Guardians, though. Mega Salamence does not have moves that deal super-effective damage to most Fairy-type Pokémon, specifically those that only have a single type, allowing them to dish out consistent damage without the fear of being taken down in one hit.