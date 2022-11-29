Latest Pokémon News: Next Pokémon Go season unveiled as Scarlet and Violet fans spot MoistCr1TiKaL easter egg

From new content to an interesting reference, today had it all!

The ebbs and flows of the Pokémon news cycle were in full flight again today.

Pokémon Go Season 9: Mythical Wishes, has been unveiled. It includes the addition of Keldeo from Generation V, more Mega Evolutions, and Primal Groudon and Kyogre later on. Talk about exciting content!

In other news, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans are convinced they’ve found a reference to popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” White Jr. in the game, and they might be right!

Meanwhile, others players expressed their disappointment over the state of Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet by airing their grievances on social media, and it turns out, there is a heck of a lot of them.

On that note, a crafty player took matters into their own hands by skirting around the catastrophic performance issues in Scarlet and Violet by emulating the game in a whopping 60 frames per second on the PC.

Nintendo won’t be thrilled about that!

A world of exciting news in the Pokémon sphere awaits… Let’s go!

Image via The Pokémon Company

The new Pokémon Go season looks wild!

Pokémon Go’s latest season, Mythical Wishes, was unveiled in the lead-up to its commencement on Dec. 1. It’s packed with exciting new content set to last until March 2023.

The Mythic Blade event that runs between Dec. 6 and 11 will introduce Keldo to the game. It’ll be followed by a two-part Community Day event on Dec. 17 and 18 that will bring back Pokémon from old Community Day events, a two-part Winter Holiday between Dec. 15 and 23 and Dec. 23 and 31, the Winter Wonderland event on Dec. 24 and 25—the latter of which will introduce Hisuian Avalugg via its own Raid Day on Dec. 24.

There will also be a Hoenn Mega Raid Day on Dec. 3, which will introduce Mega Sceptile, Mega Swampert, and Mega Blaziken, with increased odds of finding a Shiny for their standard variants.

Primal Groudon and Kyogre also made a brief appearance in the promo trailer, which means there’s a good chance we’ll see them arrive at some point toward the end of the season.

🌠 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers…



12.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/f3nBhamdvG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2022

MC Sledge is… MoistCr1TiKaL?

The first time this Pokémon columnist encountered MC Sledge in Scarlet and Violet, I thought the skinny NPC with long, free-flowing hair, a rugged beard, and a bucket hat looked familiar.

It seems like other players felt the same way. They even went a step further and pointed out that it has to be a reference to MoistCr1TiKaL. Not only does it look exactly like him, but the name even bears his initials.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Make Raids great again

Pokémon fans are pretty ticked off with the current state of Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet. They complained about everything from having a hard time trying to join a raid, to having no way to filter by raid level, being unable to see their teammates’ levels, and that their first attacks never seem to hit.

Others noted lag and desync issues, underwhelming loot, and more.

It’s not related to the game’s performance issues, but it is something they want fixed in a future patch.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Scarlet and Violet player dishes up creative solution

On the topic of performance issues, one player was so frustrated with how Scarlet and Violet runs, they took matters into their own hands (albeit illegally) to make the game more playable.

Using emulation on the PC, they were able to make the game run smoothly at 60 FPS—which is significantly better than the choppy frame rate we’ve come to expect on our consoles.

And dare I say it, it looks stunning.

There’s never a dull day news-wise for Pokémon fans, and this one delivered in spades. And as we head towards the middle of the week, there’s bound to be more interesting things popping up.