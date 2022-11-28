CAPS LOCK INITIATED: Pokémon fans rant about one of Scarlet and Violet’s new mechanics

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been met with mixed reviews. A lot of fans are enjoying the open-world-style adventuring while others are frustrated with the endless glitches. But many Pokémon players currently seem united in their hatred for Tera Raid battles.

Tera Raids have four players team up to take down a super powerful Pokémon. You can go in alone, bringing along three NPCs, or you can take on the Pokémon with friends. The Tera Raids range in difficulty, with the toughest five-star battles being too difficult to take on by your lonesome. While the idea seemed cool at first, this feature of the new Pokémon game has become a source of ongoing frustrations.

Pokémon players were recently sharing their rage about Tera Raids in a since-deleted Reddit thread. And the comments were heated.

First of all, many trainers are having a difficult time even joining a raid. Some players noted that it takes 30 seconds to a few minutes just to be told that they were unable to join the raid, often getting messages like “raid was abandoned” or “there was a problem with one of your Pokémon.” But nobody is quite sure at the moment what the “problem” is or how it can be fixed.

Other players noted that there is currently no way to choose a raid level. One person ranted that they are currently at level 100 but are put in Tera Raids that are just one star, making them wonder why there is no level filter.

They also added that they can’t see their teammates’ levels, leaving them unable to figure out if they can even bring them to a tougher raid. This sentiment was echoed by another Pokémon player, who wrote that they are often paired up with people who seem to be at a much lower level than they are.

Another common complaint was that players noticed their first attacks never worked once they finally got into a Tera Raid. Some responded angrily that it appears to be a bug that doesn’t show that the attack hit, but this just adds to the long list of in-game bugs to deal with right now.

There were other issues with the fight itself, however. One trainer noted that the battle timer continued to tick down even during animations and dialogue that couldn’t be skipped, making the battle even more stressful. In addition to resetting moves halfway through the fight, these battles have left players feeling anxious.

To add to the chaos, a few Pokémon players noted that Tera Raid battles keep desyncing. This has left people confused since health bars appear to move sporadically and sometimes they will hear things happening but nothing will move for a good 30 seconds.

One trainer noted that the lag has often led them to heal the wrong Pokémon since the health bar is not accurate. Another said that sometimes a Pokémon that should be fainted will still attack them for one or two turns.

And this was just the beginning. With over 340 comments, Pokémon trainers had a lot more to say about the current state of Tera Raids. From the underwhelming loot drops and attacking to charge the Tera Orb, Pokémon fans have noticed a lot of frustrating things that have made Tera Raid battles a huge letdown since the game launched.

The Pokémon Company has yet to respond to any of the ongoing rants and players don’t have much hope that anything will be fixed.