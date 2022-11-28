Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mod shows off the game in smooth 60fps

It’s no secret that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched with below-par performance and the reviews show that. Well, modders have taken it upon themselves to fix these problems and one player is showing off just how smooth the game could have been if it ran at 60fps.

In a post to social media, user TheBoy181 showed off Pokémon Scarlet running at 60fps thanks to a mod. In this clip, the player smoothly travels through Paldea without any noticeable framerate drops or funky bugs that have been so common with the game.

In a subsequent clip, the gamer shows off how Tera Raid Battles look in this high-performance setting.

To achieve this performance the player is using emulation on a PC. Hence, sadly it’s not something you’ll be able to recreate on your Nintendo Switch or any official copy of the new generation Pokémon games.

Given the massive backlash that these games have faced for their performance, the community is optimistic that Nintendo will release a patch remedying at least some of the problems currently present in the game.

The last that fans heard about Nintendo’s stance on Scarlet and Violet’s condition came from a community member who claims the support team told them fixes are being worked on and should arrive in the future.

While there is no way to confirm this is the case, one can hope that the performance is being worked on and that Scarlet and Violet will receive some improvement from their current launch condition.