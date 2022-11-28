Keldeo, Hoenn Mega Evolutions, and a Primal tease lead the charge for a new season in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is taking a break from the sunny shores of Alola and moving into telling stories of Mythical Pokémon yet to be seen in the game and taking players on a short trip back to Hoenn—namely through introducing the Colt Pokémon, Keldeo, and some new Mega Evolutions.

Mythical Wishes is the name for Season nine of Pokémon Go and will run from Dec. 1 to March 1, putting a distinct focus on the Swords of Justice from Unova and Kyurem for the first month. Multiple new events will introduce new Pokémon and lead to several pieces of holiday content to close out the year.

Players will want to pay extra attention to the Mythic Blade event running from Dec. 6 to 11, which will lead up to the release of Keldeo via a set of Special Research called Something Extraordinary. This will be quickly followed by December’s two-part Community Day event on Dec. 17 and 18, which will feature a number of Pokémon from past Community Days.

The Winter Holiday event returns again, split into two parts from Dec. 15 to 23 and Dec. 23 to 31. During that time, the Winter Wonderland event will also run on Dec. 24 and 25 while Hisuian Avalugg will also make its Pokémon Go debut and have a featured Raid Day on Dec. 24.

Throughout the season, players will encounter Virizion, Terrakion, Cobalion, and Kyurem in five-star raids. All of these Unovan Mythical and Legendaries can be Shiny and play a role in the overall theme for the season—which appears to be somewhat based on Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice and the lore surrounding Kyurem from the Gen V games.

With that knowledge, it is very likely that Niantic will somehow include the fusion forms of Kyurem—Black Kyurem and White Kyurem—into Pokémon Go for the first time closer to the end of the event. It is still unclear how the merging between Kyurem and Zekrom or Reshiram will function in-game, but unless Keldeo is the sole focus players might have something special to look forward to closing out the year.

In other news, a Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day will run on Dec. 3 and introduce Mega Sceptile, Mega Swampert, and Mega Blaziken to the game, with increased Shiny odds during the event. Go Tour: Hoenn was also confirmed to be taking place during this season and will likely drop in February just like Go Tour: Kanto and Johto.

As a teaser for what will likely be the closing portion of the Mythical Wishes season, Primal Groudon and Kyogre were shown briefly in the initial season promo trailer. Expect more details on all of this content and more in the coming weeks.