Latest Pokémon News: Ho-Oh move snub disappoints Go players, Charizard is getting another new OCG card

Pokémon Go players are up in arms over the fact that the latest iteration of Ho-Oh added to raids doesn’t come with Sacred Fire, a move that has always been associated with it in one way or another.

In other news, a new Pokémon OCG set has been revealed. It will release in the coming months and will include a new Charizard card based on Scarlet and Violet’s version. Last but not least, Shiny Smeargle has finally returned in Pokémon Go. It’s only happening for a small window of time, however, so players will need to get in quickly or risk missing out.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ho-Oh caught from Go raids don’t know Sacred Fire

Niantic has made yet another strange decision that isn’t sitting well with the community—Ho-Oh, which has been added to normal raids this month, doesn’t know Sacred Fire.

The Shadow Ho-Oh in raids as a part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto last week had it, but the regular version doesn’t even though it’s a staple move, and players aren’t impressed. In their view, it makes no sense since it’s both an exclusive move and extremely popular due to its efficiency in the Go Battle League. They have no idea why it wasn’t included.

Upcoming Pokémon OCG set will include new Charizard card

A new Pokémon OCG set called the Ruler of the Black Flame is set to release in Japan on July 28, and it will include yet another new Charizard card, but this time, with a Dark Tera Type.

Since there have been quite a few different cards through the years, including Dark Charizards, reactions are mixed. Some are looking forward to it, while others would have preferred a different starter headlining the set.

Despite the differing viewers, it’ll still have an entirely new design with fresh artwork, and as always, it’ll be an incredibly powerful card that will likely fare well on the competitive front.

Shiny Smeargle is back in Go, but only for a limited time

Smeargle is one of the most elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go because the only way to find it is by taking a snapshot and waiting for it to make an appearance by photobombing the photo. Shiny Smeargle is even more elusive because it requires the same method but is rarer.

Image via Niantic

From now until March 14, however, players will have increased odds of finding a Shiny Smeargle, which ties into the Festival of Colors event. It’ll appear in photos five times on any given day, so be sure to catch one or stock up on more before the timeframe runs its course.