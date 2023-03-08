Shiny Smeargle returns to Pokémon Go, but you have to be quick to get it

Shiny Smeargle is back in Pokémon Go—but not for long. From today at 10am local time to March 14 at 8pm local time, players can catch the rare version of Smeargle.

The Pokémon has joined the game to celebrate the Festival of Colors event, alongside other special Pokémon and bonuses to collect this week.

“If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Smeargle,” Niantic said. “Please note that Smeargle will only appear in snapshots a limited number of times, and while Shiny Smeargle will no longer appear after the event concludes, you may encounter one during future events.”

Players can get up to five Shiny Smeargle a day in Pokémon Go because they won’t get any more photobombs before the next day.

If players want to make the most of the event and catch more Shiny Smeargles before it ends, it’s recommended not to take snapshots before 10am local time or you’ll waste chances of getting them before the event starts.

To catch Smeargle, fans must take snapshots of another Pokémon. Sometimes, the painter will unexpectedly appear in the final picture.

When exiting the photo menu, you will then spot a wild Smeargle in the overworld and will be able to encounter it. You’ll quickly see whether it’s the Shiny version by noticing stars popping out around it when entering the encounter.

Be careful if you want to catch Smeargle, however. It’ll learn the attacks of the Pokémon you’ve taken a photo of, so you should think about what you want it to learn before entering Photo mode.

You’ll be able to get up to 35 Smeargle during the event. If you want to get as many Shiny versions of it as possible, you’ll have to clear the five captures every day until the event ends on March 14 at 8pm local time.