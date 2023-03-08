Pokémon Go is celebrating its annual Festival of Colors event, but this time there are multiple layers that will give players access to new and rare encounters.

Running from March 8 to 14, the returning event will see the debut of two colorful Pokémon. Bruxish will continue the trend for Niantic introducing Alolan Pokémon during this event, while Mega Medicham will likely get the most attention as it arrives in Mega Raids.

Other Pokémon full of color like Smeargle, Burmy, Shuckle, and more are also appearing as wild spawns or in raids. You can also get some nice bonuses too, like three-hour Lure Module durations and Friendship levels increasing twice as fast.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG is ditching Rainbow Rares, swapping booster pack contents

As for content to complete, there are plenty of Field Research tasks that will guarantee encounters with rare Pokémon like Alolan Grimer, Castorm in various forms, and Oricorio in the style that relates to your region. A Collection Challenge full of extra XP is also available, and here is how to complete all of the content.

Pokémon Go: How to complete the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

Catch a Koffing

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Wobbuffet

Catch a Natu

Catch Shuckle

Catch a Paras

Catch a Krabby

Catch a Bruxish

Catch a Burmy (Sandy Cloak)

Catch a Burny (Trash Cloak)

Catch a Burmy (Plant Cloak)

Evolve a Burmy into Mothim

Total Reward: 20,000 XP and a Lure Module

Pokémon Go: All Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five different species of Pokémon Castform (Normal Form) encounter Castform (Sunny Form) encounter Castform (Rainy Form) encounter Castform (Snowy Form) encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Burmy (Sandy Cloak) encounter Burny (Trash Cloack) encounter Burmy (Plant Cloack) encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon Alolan Grimer encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Oricorio encounter



The Oricorio you encounter via this Field Research is still tied to the regional-exclusive Style in your area.

How to get all region-locked Oricorio Styles in Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors 2023

Unfortunately, you can’t get every Oricorio Style in Pokémon Go at this moment. This means you are limited to just the Style tied to the region you are playing the game in during the event. Here is the full list: