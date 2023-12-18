Item Printer Poké Ball Lotto and double bonus: What are the odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

The Item Printer is shaking up how players farm items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—almost certainly for the better. The chance to get strong items is staggering, and even better with the event system. But, those events have low odds. What are they?

The Item Printer is perhaps the best way for you to gather Golden Bottlecaps, Ability Patches, and rare chances at free Master Balls in Scarlet and Violet. However, at certain upgrades, your Scientist friend will inform you about new events that can occur. It’s very easy to forget about them over the course of your Item Printing career, though, so let’s talk about what these events mean and how rare they really are.

Item Printer Poké Ball Lotto odds and rewards explained for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Oof, missed out big time here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your chance of rolling the Poké Ball Lotto from the Item Printer in The Indigo Disk is around one percent per item, as long as you’ve upgraded the printer twice. That means, for a batch of ten items, you have a 10 percent chance. When this event occurs, you replace the standard item pool for the Item Printer with a Poké Ball pool, which contains Poké Balls from all different rarities—including the very difficult-to-get Beast and Heavy Balls.

On average, you should expect to craft 100 items before triggering this event. That means about 300 BP and a lot of materials, though it is very easy to get unlucky and have to spend more.

The Poké Ball Lotto is only available to you once your Item Printer looks like an Ultra Ball, which is two upgrades in. You will still have the same chances of triggering the Lotto when you upgrade it to a Master Ball, so don’t let that stop you from taking the last step.

The chances of getting the Lotto are frustratingly rare, amounting to one percent per item. That means a full batch of 10 items locks in at around a nine percent chance, which is still worth doing. Your chances don’t get lower; you’re repeating that one percent chance ten times. Not quite 10 percent, but very close.

When the Poké Ball Lotto triggers, you get a new item pool and some new rarity types. These rarities coincide with a new and smaller pool of items, all of which are types of Poké Balls. The Rainbow rarity include Poké Balls that you can’t really purchase, while the other standard Rarities give five of each Poké Ball that you can buy. You’re really wanting to see some rainbow flashes here.

When a Poké Ball Lotto is triggered, the new item list is as follows:

Poké Ball Rarity Flash Master Ball Rainbow Safari Ball Rainbow Fast Ball Rainbow Level Ball Rainbow Lure Ball Rainbow Heavy Ball Rainbow Love Ball Rainbow Friend Ball Rainbow Moon Ball Rainbow Sport Ball Rainbow Dream Ball Rainbow Beast Ball Rainbow Luxury Ball Gold Ultra Ball Silver Net Ball Silver Dive Ball Silver Nest Ball Silver Repeat Ball Silver Timer Ball Silver Dusk Ball Silver Quick Ball Silver Great Ball White Heal Ball White Poke Ball Gray Premier Ball Gray

This list replaces the old item list. You cannot get any other items, outside of Poké Balls, during the Poké Ball Lotto.

Item Printer Double Item odds, explained

The jackpot can be yours, though at a cost to your BP. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Double Item Event for the Item Printer has the same odds as the Poké Ball Lotto; one percent per item printed, as long as your Item Printer has been upgraded at least once. That means a full batch of items gives you a little more than a nine percent chance to trigger a Double Item event. It doesn’t seem like a Double Item event improves the chances of rolling an event in the future since you’re still doing the same number of Sets—you’re just receiving double the reward.

The Double Item event cannot occur until you have upgraded the Item Printer once, which takes 30 uses. Dataminers have suggested the Item Printer Double Item Event actually has a two percent chance of triggering when the Item Printer is at the Great Ball—or first upgrade—level. This can seem quite appealing to you if you want to max your chance of getting strong items, but you lose out on a lot of efficiency in terms of Material and BP cost. Best to just keep upgrading your Item Printer, so you can save yourself a bit of BP and a ton of materials.

Unlike the Poké Ball Lotto, the Double Item event simply takes the same pool of items that the Printer normally has and doubles the number you get from it. This means items like the Big Nugget, which produces multiple at a time from the printer, will receive double their standard amount, rather than just giving you two. This is all without increasing the BP or material cost of your crafts, making the process highly efficient.

Double Item Printer Event Reward List

The Double Item Printer Event can produce the following types of items:

Treasures , ranging from the Big Nugget to Rare Bones.

, ranging from the Big Nugget to Rare Bones. Tera Shards of all types. You must first upgrade the Machine to Master Ball Level to get Stellar Tera Shards. This is the only item to be added to the Item Pool for Item Printers in the game.

of all types. Ability Patches and Capsules .

and . Gold and normal Bottle Caps .

and normal . Evolution items, including (but not limited to) Masterpiece Teacups, Milcery Sweets, Protectors, Electirizer, Magmarizer, and Dragon Scale.

Held items, ranging from the single-player-oriented Lucky Egg and Amulet Coin to the more traditionally useful Leftovers, Scope Lense, Orbs, Metronome, and Air Balloon.

to the more traditionally useful All Vitamins .

. EXP Candy of all types.

of all types. Healing Items , such as Full Restores, Max Revives, and Max Elixirs.

, such as Full Restores, Max Revives, and Max Elixirs. Evolution Stones, including items like the Everstone and Oval Stone.

The Double Item Event does not improve your Rarity shines—you’re going to have to get lucky if you want doubled Golden Bottlecaps or Ability Patches. There are no currently known ways to improve your odds there, so get gambling.