It looks like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s full The Teal Mask DLC Pokédex has leaked early

Just hours after an early wave of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC started popping up, it looks like a nearly complete Pokédex for Part One: The Teal Mask has been compiled from the data.

This Pokédex almost exclusively features returning Pokémon that did not appear in SV’s base game but will show up during your travels through the new Kitakami area. There are several new Pokémon and forms that will be featured in the DLC too, but the main focus has been placed on returning species.

For fans of Sun and Moon, it looks like this will be the start of many Alolan Pokémon and regional variants appearing in SV.

The Kommo-o line, along with a handful of Alolan forms such as Ninetails and Golem, are included in this leaked list. Some Hisuian Pokémon will also be obtainable once this DLC goes live, such as players being able to catch a White-Striped Basculin that can evolve in Basculegion and Ursaluna, which looks like it will have a new form too.

There are also plenty of Pokémon from Hoenn and Sinnoh making the jump too, with the biggest standouts Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Unfortunately, it looks like they might not be obtainable in the wild just yet, that seems to be something coming in Part Two: The Indigo Disk—but they do appear to be listed in the data as HOME transferable alongside Shaymin, so maybe they will be featured in upcoming Tera Raid events.

This list is not entirely complete and is likely missing some details that will be cleared up once the DLC launches on Sept. 13, but here is the full leaked list of returning and new Pokémon being added in The Teal Mask, listed via their National Pokédex numbers in the data.

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew/Alolan Sandshrew

Sandslash/Alolan Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix/Alolan Vulpix

Ninetails/Alolan Ninetails

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Geodude/Alolan Geodude

Graveler/Alolan Graveler

Golem/Alolan Golem

Koffing

Weezing/Galarian Weezing

Snorlax

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Cleffa

Politoed

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Poochyena

Mightyena

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Nosepass

Volbeat

Illumise

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Ambipom

Chingling

Munchlax

Yanmega

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Probopass

Dusknoir

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

White-Striped Basculin

Ducklett

Swanna

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Carbink

Phantump

Trevenant

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Cramorant

Morpeko

Ursaluna Ursaluna-Blood Moon form

Basculegion

Dipplin

Poltchageist

Sinistcha

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

Based on this list, there are 101 confirmed returning Pokémon and seven new ones, not including forms. The Sinnoh Startes and Shaymin were left off of this list due to the odd nature surrounding their inclusion in the leaks.

All of this information should be taken lightly until The Teal Mask arrives.

