Scorbunny, the starter Pokémon from Generation VIII, along with its two evolutions, Raboot and Cinderace, are hopping their way into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But there’s a catch. Their addition comes in the form of a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle Event revolving around Cinderace.

What this means is that, while you’ll be able to add all three Pokémon to your regional Pokédex, it works the opposite way of finding and catching a Scorbunny and evolving it into Raboot and Cinderace.

That might sound confusing, but it’s actually quite simple—if you’ve got what it takes to hold your ground in the raid.

How to get Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

First, you’ll need to unlock the ability to do Seven-Star Tera Raids, which can only be done after unlocking Six-Star Tera Raids.

To do that, you’ll need to finish all three main storylines, finish the Ace Academy Tournament at least once, and then take part in a bunch of Five-Star Raids.

Once you’ve done that, the next step (and arguably the hardest) is beating Cinderace in the limited-time Tera Raid Battle Event, which runs from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 and again from Jan. 13 to Jan. 25. Next, you’ll need to step into the shoes of a breeder by finding yourself a Ditto and breeding it with Cinderace at a picnic.

They’ll produce an Egg (or several) that will hatch into Scorbunny.

After that, all you need to do is evolve Scorbunny into Raboot at Level 16. You’ll have all three of its evolutionary forms in the Pokédex. And if you want another Cinderace in Scarlet and Violet, Raboot evolves into it at Level 35.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Getting Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace in Scarlet and Violet is a little more hands on considering they’re not available in the Paldea region naturally, but thanks to the event, it’s possible.

Just make sure you come prepared to face Cinderace in the Seven-Star Raid. If it’s anything like the Charizard event, it’ll take a bit of patience and strategy to pull off.