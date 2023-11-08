How to get Metronome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Metronome is hands down one of the best held items players can get their hands on in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s super easy to find and can be done early on from one specific place, as long as you have enough PokéDollars.

Where to find Metronome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can buy the Metronome at the Delibird Presents shop in Levincia for 15,000 Pokédollars. It’s available right away when you start a playthrough, so there’s no need to wait.

To find this specific shop, go to Levincia and make your way to the city’s northern area. The shop is located on the same street as the northern Pokémon Center. For the exact location, refer to the map provided below.

The Delibird Presents store, as seen on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does Metronome do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Metronome is a held item that makes a Pokémon’s move stronger by 20 percent each time it’s used consecutively. But it caps out at 100 percent, and if the Pokémon uses a different move, it starts over.

This item is really good for Pokémon that have one strong move you use a lot in fights. With the Metronome, that move can get so powerful, it’s like it has twice the punch by the time it reaches full power.

How much does Metronome sell for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If, for whatever reason, you decide you don’t want the Metronome anymore, you can sell it at any shop for 3,750 Pokédollars. It’s a lot less than what it’s worth, so it’s probably a better idea to hold onto it because you might find another Pokémon later that can use it well.

Other excellent items for Pokémon to hold are the Shell Bell and Soothe Bell. Each held item is useful in its own special way. But remember, what’s good for one Pokémon might not be the best for another. It all depends on your team line-up and how you plan to win your battles.