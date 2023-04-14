How to get free tournament-winning Palafin in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Europe International Championships are currently underway in London. Although everyone will be keeping a close eye on the four Treasures of Ruin, there’s another Pokémon that has found a lot of success at recent tournaments—Palafin.
The dolphin has truly made a splash in the meta with incredible power and sweeping potential once it’s in its Hero form. In fact, it’s won several huge tournaments so far, including the Oceania International Championships back in February. Palafin was the star of Gavin Michaels’ team that won OCIC, and fans can actually get their hands on that specific Pokémon with a special code announced during the Europe Internationals livestream.
To redeem the code, you’ll need to connect to the internet and input the code in the Mystery Gift section of the Poké Portal. Make sure you redeem the code as soon as possible because it will expire on April 17, 2023 at 23:59 UTC.
The code you’ll need to unlock this free tournament-winning version of Palafin is: 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N
Here’s the build for Gavin Michaels’ Palafin:
- Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)
- Tera Type: Water
- Item: Mystic Water
- Moves
- Jet Punch
- Wave Crash
- Haze
- Protect
- EVs
- Max HP
- Max Attack
The free Palafin comes fully EV trained at level 50 with five perfect IVs. This means it’s ready to be sent into battle. Just swap it in and out to get it in its Hero form and watch as it crushes the competition. Even among all the strong Paradox and Ruinous Pokémon, Palafin remains one of the best physical attackers in the format and is expected to do well at EUIC this weekend.