How to get free tournament-winning Palafin in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Europe International Championships are currently underway in London. Although everyone will be keeping a close eye on the four Treasures of Ruin, there’s another Pokémon that has found a lot of success at recent tournaments—Palafin.

The dolphin has truly made a splash in the meta with incredible power and sweeping potential once it’s in its Hero form. In fact, it’s won several huge tournaments so far, including the Oceania International Championships back in February. Palafin was the star of Gavin Michaels’ team that won OCIC, and fans can actually get their hands on that specific Pokémon with a special code announced during the Europe Internationals livestream.

Serebii Update: The code for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Palafin distribution to celebrate the Europe International Championships has been revealed.

Code: OC1CV1CT0RGAV1N

Runs until April 17th 2023



Full details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/jLZPMi2Lli — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 14, 2023

To redeem the code, you’ll need to connect to the internet and input the code in the Mystery Gift section of the Poké Portal. Make sure you redeem the code as soon as possible because it will expire on April 17, 2023 at 23:59 UTC.

The code you’ll need to unlock this free tournament-winning version of Palafin is: 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N

Here’s the build for Gavin Michaels’ Palafin:

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Tera Type: Water

Water Item: Mystic Water

Mystic Water Moves Jet Punch Wave Crash Haze Protect

EVs Max HP Max Attack



The free Palafin comes fully EV trained at level 50 with five perfect IVs. This means it’s ready to be sent into battle. Just swap it in and out to get it in its Hero form and watch as it crushes the competition. Even among all the strong Paradox and Ruinous Pokémon, Palafin remains one of the best physical attackers in the format and is expected to do well at EUIC this weekend.