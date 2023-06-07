How to get Diancie in Pokémon Go

I have been a huge fan of Diancie from the first time I encountered it in Pokémon X and Y. There’s something about the adorable pink diamond encrusted Pokémon’s design that makes it so appealing to me.

I have been looking forward to the day I can add it to my collection in Pokémon Go ever since the popular title was released in 2016, and now finally that day has arrived.

Diancie is the star of the show in Pokémon Go Fest 2023, which kicks off in London and Osaka between Aug. 4 and 6 and continues in New York City between Aug. 18 and 20 before wrapping up with a digital global event between Aug. 26 and 27. It’s the first time the Mythical Rock and Fairy-type Pokémon will appear, and players can catch it regardless of which part of the festival they’re participating in—as long as they have a ticket.

How to find and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go

The first step to finding and catching Diancie in Pokémon Go is taking part in Pokémon Go Fest 2023. You’ll need to purchase a ticket to either the London, Osaka, New York City, or Global part of the event, which can be done on the official website. Prices vary depending on location.

After that, all you need to do is show up to the event and complete an exclusive Special Research task. Niantic hasn’t revealed what it will entail yet, only that it will be a prerequisite to encountering Diancie.

Related: How to get Carbink in Pokémon Go

If previous iterations are anything to go by, I suspect it will likely be a multi-stage endeavor spanning eight tiers that will require players to do things like battle, catch, or evolve certain Pokémon, defeat a number of Team Go Rocket members, walk a specified distance, and more. That was how it worked with Meloetta, another Mythical Pokémon that debuted in Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

We’ll update this article with information once details are revealed.

About the author