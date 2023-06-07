How to get Carbink in Pokémon Go

At first glance, the Rock/Fairy-type Carbink might not look like anything special, but it’s actually linked to the Gen VI Mythical Pokémon, Diancie.

The two jewel Pokémon were both confirmed to be making their global Pokémon Go debuts during Go Fest 2023. If you’re planning on participating in the festivities, here’s everything you need to know to catch Carbink for the first time in the handheld game.

When will Carbink be available in Pokémon Go?

Go Fest 2023 will be presenting players with multiple opportunities to catch Carbink—including both paid and free options.

Players who are eager to add Carbink to their collections can access exclusive Timed Research tasks by purchasing a global ticket for Go Fest by July 5. Once you have the ticket, you’ll need to play between June 21 and July 5 to get the Timed Research, which includes the first opportunity to encounter Carbink as a reward.

In addition to the first Carbink encounter, the ticket will unlock Special Research for Dianice, so try to make the most out of your ticket if you buy it.

If you aren’t buying a ticket, that’s okay. You will still have a chance to catch Carbink by completing the Field Research available August 26-27 during the final weekend of Go Fest 2023.

As with other Pokémon Go debuts, this certainly won’t be the one and only chance to get Carbink. It will likely pop up in future events, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for it if you miss your chance during Go Fest.

