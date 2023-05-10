How to get Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were first released, many Pokémon were excluded from the Paldea Pokédex. This was the case for Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught. However, the games have been slowly adding more Pokémon into the Paldea region, and the Kalos Grass Starters are finally getting their turn.

Where to get Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like other Starters in the franchise, Chespin and its evolutions are harder to obtain than the average Pokémon. Still, there are a few different ways to get them in Scarlet and Violet.

Chesnaught’s official Gen IX debut will be through a special Tera Raid event. For a limited time, seven-star Tera Raids will appear in Paldea with Unrivaled Chesnaught as the raid boss. If you successfully beat the raid, you’ll have a chance to catch it.

Once you catch Chesnaught, you can breed it with a Ditto to hatch Chespin from eggs. Chespin will then evolve into Quilladin if you train it up to level 16.

If you miss your chance to catch Chesnaught during the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, your best bet would be to look for another player who is willing to trade one to you. Otherwise, your only other option is to wait until Pokémon Home becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet. If you happen to have a Chespin, Quilladin, or Chesnaught stored in Pokémon Home, you’ll eventually be able to transfer it to the Gen IX games.