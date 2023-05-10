Where to find Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During the next Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Chesnaught raid dens will be appearing in the Paldea region for a limited time. This marks the first time Chesnaught will be available in the Gen IX titles, so you won’t want to miss out on challenging the raid and adding the Kalos Starter to your collection.

Keep reading to find out where you can get your hands on one.

Where are the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding a Chesnaught Tera Raid isn’t hard, but there are a few key steps you’ll need to do to make the dens appear. The first and most important step is to make sure you’ve completed the game and unlocked six and seven-star Tera Raids. If you’ve already done that, the rest of the process should be a breeze.

After the event has begun, go to the Poké Portal, connect to the internet, and make sure you have the latest news downloaded. This will enable the Chesnaught Tera Raids to appear on your map.

Open up your map and search for the black crystal Tera Raid icon. Since the Unrivaled Chesnaught has the Rock Tera Type, make sure the icon also has the rock symbol. Click on the icon and set it as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark and make your way toward the orange flag on your mini-map.

Once you arrive at the black crystal den, interact with it and make sure Chesnaught’s silhouette appears.

From there, you have the option to challenge the Tera Raid alone or with other players.

You can also search for Chesnaught Tera Raids hosted by other players online in the Poké Portal.

Now you know how to find the Tera Raids, make sure you’re prepared to face Unrivaled Chesnaught in battle. The Grass/Fighting-type Starter will have the Rock Tera Type, so Pokémon like Gholdengo or Annihilape are two strong options to consider for this raid.