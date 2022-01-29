You won't need any outside help to get these Pokémon in your party.

Each Pokémon game requires players to make a tough choice as they start their Pokémon journey: which Pokémon partner will you choose to start alongside?

Typically, getting your hands on the options that you didn’t select is incredibly difficult, but fortunately, you won’t need to do any trading in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are several times in your journey that you will have the chance to catch or receive starter Pokémon from the game. Here are all the ways you can get these starter Pokémon without needing to trade.

How to get All Starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus without trading

As you’d expect, you get to choose one of the starter Pokémon at the beginning of your adventure. Following this, there are two different ways that you can complete the set without requiring any trading.

After you complete the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, returning to Professor Laventon will give you the chance to select another of the remaining starter Pokémon. Following this, you’ll need to seek out the remaining Pokémon from the wild.

In the wild, you can find all three of the starter Pokémon from the game so it won’t matter what choices you made previously. All three of these Pokémon can be found within Space-time distortions around Sinnoh. Here’s which zone will contain each starter.

These are all the ways that you can get your hands on the starter Pokémon from Legends: Arceus. If you’re looking to jump straight to their evolutions, each Space-time distortion also contains the respective Pokémon’s evolutions.