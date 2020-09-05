How to get a free King’s Rock in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Korea is back with another special download code for Pokémon Sword and Shield players. But this time, instead of giving out a Pokémon, the prize is a rare item.

From now until Sept. 6, players can enter a download code to get a free King’s Rock an item that allows Poliwhirl and Slowpoke to evolve into Politoed and Slowking, respectively, while also giving you the chance to flinch your opponent after landing an attack.

This event is part of the stream for the Pokémon Korea Champion Invitational, but the code will work in any region. You can only use this special code once to claim your King’s Rock.

The code to redeem for this item is K2020CHAMP10NS, and here is how you can enter it before the offer ends.

To redeem your code, all you need to do is make sure you are connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Pokémon Sword or Shield. From there, you will select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

If everything works, you should be gifted a King’s Rock once you finish clearing the menus.

This code is viable for all regions and will be available until Sept. 6, so you better act fast.