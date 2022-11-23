Technical Machines (TMs) have always been a major part of Pokémon and in Scarlet and Violet it’s no different. These items allow you to optimize the skillset of your Pokémon and now you can craft them as you work through the game.

If you’re looking to kit your team out with specific moves you might need to craft rather than find them in the world and you’ll need to know where to look to do this.

Here is everything that you need to know about the TM crafting system in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to craft TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

There are a few things you need to keep in mind when crafting TMs, but the process for actually forging them can be completed at any PokéCenter via its PC terminal.

Once you approach this portion of the PokéCenter and interact with it, you’ll be taken to a menu showcasing all of the TMs you can possibly craft. Each one of them requires you to spend materials and LP (league points).

Materials can be found all across Paldea and require you to defeat Pokémon in battle. Different Pokémon drop different materials so you’ll want to check what is required for the TM of your choice before heading out on the hunt.

LP is the other resource required to craft TMs and this can be earned by taking down Team Star Bases or interacting with Tera Raid Crystals. You should earn this currency during your time in-game, but you may need to grind to find more if you plan on crafting many TMs.

Finally, you’ll want to know how you can get access to their TMs for crafting. Simply put, TM recipes are acquired while you complete the story more in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As you take out Gyms you’ll be given access to more recipes.

If you’re looking for something specific, then it’s worth checking back after each Gym battle to see what new items have been added to your TM collection.