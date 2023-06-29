How to counter and catch Landorus in Pokémon Go

Landorus, the powerful Legendary Pokémon from the Unova region, has two distinct forms in Pokémon Go that differ in stats. The first, Incarnate Landorus, debuted in March 2020. The second, Therian Landorus, debuted a year later in April 2021. Both have shiny forms.

It’s one of my all-time favorites. Not only does it look incredible, but the unique combination of being a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon makes it exceptionally good in battles. The only problem is it’s not easy to find and catch. You’ll need to defeat it if you want one, and that’s a difficult task unless you know what its weaknesses are and how to counter it.

How to get Landorus in Pokémon Go

Historically, there have only been two ways to get Landorus in Pokémon Go.

The first is by defeating it in raid battles. Both forms have appeared in a number of event-tied Tier Five Raids since their release. The latest was in April 2023. These raids are often announced in advance, allowing trainers to plan and coordinate their efforts with fellow players.

The second method is by receiving it as a GO Battle League reward after hitting rank 20 in certain seasons.

I obtained mine via the first method, and I recommend other players do the same. It’s much easier than grinding out battles. You might need to wait a while until the next time it appears in a raid, but it’s worth the wait.

All Landorus weaknesses and best raid counters in Pokémon Go

Like all Pokémon, Landorus has a number of weaknesses. I recommend taking advantage of them to make it easiest to defeat and catch. Here’s a breakdown of what it’s weak to and the best moves to use.

Water-type attacks

As a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon, Landorus is susceptible to Water-type moves. Attacks such as Hydro Pump and Surf can deal significant damage to it, making Water-type Pokémon an excellent choice for countering Landorus.

Ice-type attacks

Another weakness of Landorus is its vulnerability to Ice-type moves. Pokémon with powerful Ice-type attacks like Ice Beam or Blizzard can exploit this weakness and deal heavy damage.

Other weaknesses

Landorus is also weak to Electric- and Psychic-type moves. Pokémon with moves like Thunderbolt, Thunder, Thunder Punch, or Psychic can prove to be effective in battle.

Landorus is an extremely powerful Legendary Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company

Best raid counters

Now, let’s explore some of the best raid counters against Landorus:

Kyogre

Kyogre, a powerful Water-type Pokémon, is an excellent choice for countering Landorus. It can learn Surf and Hydro Pump—both of which can deal a massive amount of damage to Landrous. I know that to be true based on my own experience. Just make sure it has high CP.

Mamoswine

Mamoswine, an Ice and Ground-type Pokémon, is also one I’d recommend as a top contender for countering Landorus. It can learn Avalanche and Ice Shard and use them to exploit its weakness. I’d go as far as saying it’s a close second to Kyogre, and it’s more accessible.

Raikou

As an Electric-type Pokémon, Raikou can deal a lot of damage to Landorus. Moves like Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt have fared well for me in my experience, so it’s a viable option.

Electivire

Another Electric-type Pokémon I recommend is Electivire. It can learn powerhouse moves like Thunder Punch and Wild Charge, which can deal as much damage as Raikou if not more.

Gyarados

Gyarados isn’t as effective as the other counters I’ve mentioned, but it’s still a viable option because of how resistant it is to the damage Landorus can do with its Water and Ground-type moves.

