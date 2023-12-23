How to complete Pokémon Go Winter Wonderland 2023: Collection and Trade Challenges and all rewards

Pokémon Go is throwing out another mini-holiday celebration this weekend with the Winter Wonderland event adding some extra bonuses for players to collect. This includes the only chance to catch a Wyrdeer outside of raids during its Pokémon Go debut.

Winter Wonderland is not a full event and will only run from 10am local time on Dec. 23 to 8pm local time on Dec. 24—acting as a median between the two parts of the ongoing Winter Holiday 2023 event. That means you have a very limited amount of time to complete both the Collection and Trade Challenges that have been added to the game.

Pokémon Go Winter Wonderland 2023: Collection Challenge guide and all rewards

Don’t forget all of the other event content going on this holiday season too. Image via Niantic

The Winter Wonderland 2023: Collection Challenge is the part of this event that will take you the longest to complete. It has four Pokémon related to the Winter Holiday event you need to catch and requires four different evolutions too.

Catching a Holiday Spheal, Stantler, Pikachu, and Eevee should be easy enough since they are spawning more frequently right now. But, you then need to evolve your Pikachu into a Holiday Attire Raichu and get three Holiday Hat Eevee to evolve into a Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon wearing the hat too—which could take a while if you don’t know how to properly evolve your Eevee.

Tip: Eevee has a special trick you can use! If you are new to Pokémon Go, Eevee has a unique mechanic where you can give it a specific nickname and it will evolve into the exact evolution you want. This only works once per evolution, however, so if you have already tried this it won’t work again.

Catch a Holiday Spheal

Catch a Holiday Stantler

Catch a Holiday Attire Pikachu

Evolve a Holiday Attire Pikachu into Raichu

Catch a Holiday Hat Eevee

Evolve a Holiday Hat Eevee into Vaporeon

Evolve a Holiday Hat Eevee into Jolteon

Evolve a Holiday Hat Eevee into Flareon

Your reward for completing this challenge is a solid 10,000 XP, a Lure Module, and the only encounter with Wyrdeer currently available outside of raids.

Pokémon Go Winter Wonderland 2023: Trade Challenge guide and all rewards

The Trade Challenge is a simple task to complete if you have even one friend you can bring out to play Pokémon Go over the weekend. You only need to trade four Holiday Attire Pokémon with another player to get all of the rewards.

Trade for a Holiday Spheal

Trade for a Holiday Stantler

Trade for a Holiday Attire Pikachu

Trade for a Holiday Hat Eevee

Completing this challenge will net you 10,000 XP, a Lure Module, and a special encounter with the newly debuted Holiday Psyduck.