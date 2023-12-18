Should you pick the Catching Pokémon or Collecting Stardust path for Pokémon Go’s Winter Wishes Timed Research?

Niantic has kept the multiple-choice Timed Research to a minimum over the last month or so, leaving players to simply complete their tasks like normal. For the Pokémon Go Winter Holiday event’s Winter Wishes Timed Research that has changed, but the choices aren’t the most impactful.

Running through both parts of the Winter Holiday event from Dec. 18 to 25 and Dec. 25 to 31, you will need to pick a path in the Winter Wishes Timed Research based on Catching Pokémon or Collecting Stardust. It is a very basic choice, and one that Niantic has run in the past, but it will change your experience with the event slightly.

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes – Catching Pokémon or Collecting Stardust path?

Regardless of your choice, you still get some nice encounters. Image via Niantic

When you look over your options, there is only one factor that should impact your choice. Do you need XP or are you grinding Stardust? All but one of the rewards on both sides is the same and you don’t need to worry about missing out on any special event Pokémon encounters that are being offered as part of it. The main difference is the free gameplay bonus you will get through the end of the year.

If you choose the Catching Pokémon path, you will earn double XP for catching wild Pokémon until Dec. 31 and an extra Lucky Egg when you clear all of the research tasks. The Collecting Stardust path swaps that for double Stardust for catching Pokémon and a Star Piece. Both bonuses will last until Dec. 31 at 8pm local time, which is also when the Winter Holiday Part 2 event ends.

I am always looking to grind some extra Stardust to help train up new Pokémon for the Go Battle League or to add to my raid rotation. That double Stardust bonus is just too enticing to pass up if you are trying to get stronger Pokémon, but for anyone looking to get their Trainer Level up, the XP is a good option too. Either way, you walk away with a free bonus, some Holiday Pokémon, and a Galarian Mr. Mime.

Once you make your selection and clear the Winter Wishes Timed Research, don’t forget you can purchase a $5 ticket to access extra Frosty Festitivtes research too.