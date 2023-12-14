How to change the throwing style in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Throwing styles are easy to change, thanks to the help of League Club.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, you can choose a new Poké Ball throwing style by accessing the League Club’s PC and selecting the Baseball Club’s announcement “Want to change your throwing style?”

This option allows you to change your style as often as you like, with each change costing 10 Battle Points. You unlock the option to change your throwing style as soon as you first visit the League Club and make your mandatory donation to the Baseball Club. Upon accessing the PC in the League Club again, you’ll notice several announcements on the board, including a new one offering the option to change your throwing style. Additional styles are also available for purchase, each costing 150 Battle Points.

Where to change your throwing style in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

This is the PC to access. Screenshot by Dot Esports The second announcement is the one you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only change your throwing styles at the PC in the League Club Room, located inside the Blueberry Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk. If you’re not already at the Academy, you can easily get there by flying to the blue dome point on the southeast of the Blueberry map. This is the only area outside the Terrarium. Once there, simply enter the Academy by passing through the access gates near the reception.

Each change to your throwing style costs 10 Battle Points (BP), and you can make as many changes as you desire using the same PC option. After paying and selecting your preferred style, your screen will briefly go dark until your character demonstrates the new throwing action. But there’s no option to preview the throwing styles before you make your selection.

All throwing styles in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

There are six different styles to choose from, counting the standard one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the full list of throwing styles available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk we have found so far: