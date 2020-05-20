How to beat and capture Reshiram in Pokémon Go

Reshiram is being added to five-star raids in Pokémon Go on May 26, so you don’t have long to prepare for your face-off with the Dragon of Ideals.

The entire Tao Trio will eventually be available, with both Zekrom and Kyurem being added at a later date, but for now, the Dragon/Fire-type is the main focus.

In order to capture Reshiram, you will need to participate in a five-star raid between May 26 and June 16. This can be done through regular or Remote Raids, so don’t worry about missing out just because you plan on playing from home.

In addition to being in five-star raids, there will also be Raid Hours for Reshiram each Wednesday while it’s available. This will give you even more chances to catch the Vast White Pokémon during its rotation.

May 27: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 3: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 10: 6pm to 7pm local time

As for reliable options to combat the Legendary Pokémon, you can’t rely on Steel-types due to it also having access to devastating Fire-type attacks. Your best bet will be using strong Fairy or Ground-types, such as Azumarril or Swampert, even if Fairy moves will only hit it for neutral damage.

You will want to make sure you capture at least two of each Unovan Dragon during this event, because once Kyurem-White and Kyurem-Black are introduced, you will likely need to fuse a Zekrom or Reshiram with your Kyurem in order to obtain them. That is, unless Niantic plan on making them completely separate event Pokémon if they are added at all.

Reshiram joins raids on May 26 3pm CT, so get ready to add another strong Dragon to your roster.