Pokémon Sleep can now be played in some parts of the world, but not everyone can access the game. Others will have to complete extra steps to test it out and get in snoozing.

Niantic’s latest title has released on July 16, but only for players who’re located in New Zealand. It should become available in other parts of the world soon after, although it’s still unclear when and in which regions first.

While you wait for it to become available to the part of the world where you live, you’ll have a few other options, though. Here is how to access Pokémon Sleep early on iOS and Android.

How to access Pokémon Sleep early on iOS

To download Pokémon Sleep from a region where the game has yet to release on an iOS device, players will have to complete a few steps.

The best way to get the game currently is to create an iOS account linked to New Zealand and sign in with it on your device. Ideally while using a VPN that links to New Zealand. To create a New Zealand account, you will need to register your account to a New Zealand address. To circumvent this, there are plenty of New Zealand address randomized and phone number randomized online you can use. You also won’t need to setup a payment card to the account thankfully.

Once both main steps are completed, players will be able to install Pokémon Sleep and launch it using the newly-created account. You can then sign back into your old iOS account and use the app once its downloaded on your phone without having to stay signed into the other account, as well as turn off the VPN.

How to access Pokémon Sleep early on Android

On Android, it’ll be less of a hurdle to test out Pokémon Sleep before it officially releases to your region. You won’t need any VPN or another way to change the location appearing on your device.

Instead, all you’ll have to do is to download the title’s APK file. You can do that by finding a third-party link, enabling downloads from unknown sources on your device, and installing it.

You should be able to launch the game provided you have an account linked to the right regional server.

