12 best VPNs for Mac

It can be confusing if you’re trying to find a VPN service for your Mac. PCs have plenty of VPNs of all types that are great for them, but if you know where to look, that same rule applies to Macs as well. Many reliable Mac VPN services are available for Apple devices.

If you use a VPN, your internet speed will be noticeably slower unless you have a very high connection speed. A VPN server acts as an intermediary, taking your information and scrambling it for other services to think you’re in a different location. Your internet may slow down because of this process, so prepare for slower speeds than you’re used to.

Most VPN services charge a monthly subscription fee, but if you want a free service, you can use OperaGX, which comes with a built-in VPN, but it won’t be as reliable as the VPNs we have listed below.

List of the best VPNs for Mac

Screengrab via ProtonVPN

One of the few free Mac VPNs is ProtonVPN, but you won’t get much out of it if you go straight to the free version. If you pay for the service, you will get a fast VPN, but the biggest problem is that some services will sometimes block your access because they know you’re using a VPN. Some users have reported issues with Netflix, but it seems rare, so you should be fine most of the time.

The service does have an internet killswitch which will cut your internet if your VPN ever turns off unexpectedly. It has 55 countries from which to choose, so you have a wide range of options when changing your location.

Screengrab via FastestVPN

It is not the fastest Mac VPN despite what the name may imply. Because its options are straightforward and simple, this VPN is a great choice if you’re new to VPNs. The privacy policy and everything associated with it is written in plain English, so you know what you can and cannot do. Best of all, there is no need to worry about a failsafe if your VPN shuts down on its own because this VPN is designed to turn off your internet immediately so there’s no chance of you browsing unprotected.

This ultimate beginner experience allows you to connect to up to 10 connections at once and change your location to 32 countries.

Screengrab via IPVanish

A lot of Mac VPN services cost a lot of money per month, and you might be looking for something that does the job without costing a lot. A great Mac VPN is IPVanish. It’s cheap and works well. Additionally, it has extra features, such as cloud storage and only turning on when you’re near sketchy WiFi.

Although you may think this VPN is too cheap to work well, it is one of the fastest VPNs on this list. Downloading speeds don’t suffer much with IPVanish either. You can change your location to more than 50 countries.

Screengrab via CyberGhostVPN

CyberGhost is one of the cheapest Mac VPN services available for Mac. Eighty-eight countries are available on the service, and the service is constantly adding new servers. You can access this VPN on seven different devices, their customer service is available around the clock, and it has an internet kill switch that cuts off your internet if it cuts out unexpectedly.

It is cheap and does the job without much effort on your part. This is a very user-friendly service, but it is primarily for individuals who just want a Mac VPN to protect themselves, not those looking to download a torrent client for free video games or movies. Keeping your high speeds while doing that will require a more expensive brand.

Screengrab via VyperVPN

It is a very cheap Mac VPN service that is much better than many others. The Internet kill switch mentioned earlier is included, but little customization is possible. With a Mac VPN, you can change your IP to more than 70 countries and use more than 30 devices simultaneously. When you push it too far, you risk losing your privacy since this is just an affordable and great option, but only the lower entries on this list can handle high-tech privacy.

The $2-a-month price is only available if you get the yearly plan, which is a big commitment, but if all you want is a VPN that works, then this is it.

Screengrab via PureVPN

Compared to its competitors, PureVPN offers a lot more connections, as the service covers more than 140 countries. As a lot of these servers aren’t directly run by PureVPN and are rented, using the more obscure servers is a big risk. Our recommendation is that you only use the ones you see in other Mac VPNs, such as those in Australia and the UK.

This service works well with Netflix and other streaming devices, especially when watching movies outside your service area. PureVPN also allows you to use it across up to five devices simultaneously, and it comes with an internet kill switch. Users who need a lot of help or have VPN issues can also take advantage of 24/7 customer service.

Screengrab via Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access does a very good job at what it does despite not calling itself a VPN. If you want to download games or movies, not access sites that require different browsers, then you need this Mac VPN. More than 33,500 servers are located across 76 countries, making it a high-speed service. There is also 24/7 customer service available, and you can use it on 10 different devices.

The design is the biggest drawback. Apple products are renowned for their sleek and smooth UI, and Private Internet Access doesn’t try to emulate this. A lot of thought did not go into the interface, which is clunky.

Screengrab via PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is a Swedish VPN service that is very trustworthy. There are 200 servers in 63 countries, so the speed is good for people who want to download a lot or who want to download large files, but not as much as those further down the list. Encryption is extremely powerful, being great enough to be called military-grade, making you incredibly safe.

You’ll pay very little if you get the yearly plan, and you can test it for seven days for free. You should try out this service if you want a high-end Mac VPN without the high-end price. It’s not very beginner-friendly, and you may need to do a lot of trial-and-error if you’ve never used a VPN before.

Screengrab via SurfsharkVPN

Aside from working well with Macs, Surfshark has a sleek design and logo that makes it seem as if it was specifically built for Apple products. Torrent Clients work with it, and it can unblock media streaming services. Its encryption has been called military-grade. It has many features, so it may take some time to learn them all, but it does an excellent job of keeping you safe.

You can set it to alert you when your information enters the Dark Web so that you can modify it if necessary. Additionally, the price is very reasonable and competitive with many Mac VPNs listed here.

Screengrab via AtlusVPN

AtlasVPN was designed for users who want to remain anonymous while torrenting and accessing media streaming sites. There are 38 server locations, but 750 servers operate for them. You are not only safe, but you can also download anything at lightning speed.

One of the best things about this Mac VPN service is that it blocks malicious websites and will keep rotating your IP address, so it is practically impossible to track you down. It allows you to connect unlimited devices simultaneously and has a money-back guarantee. If you try it, you’re not taking that much risk.

Screengrab via NordVPN

If you’ve been on YouTube for long enough, you’ll hear about Nord sponsoring YouTubers, namely in terms of Nordman. Not only is Nord one of the most popular VPNs ever, but it works on six devices at once and is very compatible with Mac. Nord does ask for a lot up front for yearly purchases, but the service is only $12 a month.

NordVPN offers the internet kill switch we discussed above, you can choose over 60 countries for your location, and NordVPN has recently upgraded its security systems. The upgrades in security only came because NordVPN had a data breach in 2018, but they have used the opportunity to do more to protect the information of its users.

Screengrab via ExpressVPN

Because of its reliability and services, ExpressVPN is a very popular VPN. You can use this on multiple devices, like mobile, desktop, laptop, or anything else, without noticing any difference. A great interface and UI make it easy to use. The speeds are fast, and you can use it for Torrents or Netflix and everything in between.

ExpressVPN constantly stays on top of privacy security measures as a fully audited service. You never have to worry about your data getting into the wrong hands and staying safe regardless of what you use. Fire Sticks and other devices you wouldn’t expect to work with a Mac VPN are included.

This is one of the most expensive services on this list, but it is worth it if you want to be as protected as possible. You can get a money-back guarantee if you’re still unsure and want to try it out.