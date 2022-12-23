Get free Tera Shards and catch a Delibird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the holidays

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest in-game Tera Raid Battle event is now live, giving players a chance to add Delibird to their collections in celebration of the holiday season.

From now until Saturday, Dec. 25, Delibird will feature in all tiers of Raid each with a random Tera-type and a variety of items up for grabs.

Having a random Tera-type means you can keep taking on Raid Battles until you’re able to find one with the exact type you’re after. Furthermore, higher-tier Raid Battles also include the chance of hidden abilities and the additional move Icy Wind.

All Delibird will use the same moveset outside of the addition of Icy Wind. This includes Present, Ice Punch, Swift, and Quick Attack. Of course, you need to be taking on five-star Raids to find Icy Wind.

The Raid levels go from one-star which features level 12 Delibird to level 75 when entering five-star Raids. While Raid battle items here are reasonably standard you will find more Tera Shards than usual up for grabs in these battles.

Delibird Raid Battles aren’t all that Pokémon fans have to receive this holiday season. Also live now is a Mystery Gift code that will net players new resources. Using the code HAPPYH0L1DAYS you can get 50 Ice Tera Shards. Similarly to the Raid Battles, this is available until Dec. 25.

If you plan on taking advantage of these festive additions to the game then make sure that you jump in on the action before they disappear.

Both the Raid Battle Event and Mystery Gift code are now live.