Full Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Shiny list

It's time.

Pokémon Go Fest poster featuring Petilil and Dewpider.
Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is here, and it’s featuring plenty of our favorite Shiny Pokémon, including a few making their Shiny debuts. That’s right, Shiny hunters: it’s once again time to gear up and head out because you never know how many you might come across throughout the event.

This year, Go Fest will be hitting three cities around the world before going global. London and Osaka will be first, starting from August 4 to 6, followed by New York from August 18 to 20. These three in-person events require tickets, but if you can’t attend any of these, the free global portion will take place from August 26 to 27. You’ll need to purchase a ticket if you’re looking for a rare encounter with Diancie, though.

Different sets of Shinies will be appearing, depending on where you are. So, whether you’re out and about in London, Osaka, or New York, or you’re waiting for the big global weekend, here are all the Shiny Pokémon you need to watch out for.

All new Shiny Pokémon at Pokémon Go Fest 2023

London and Osaka

  • Dewpider
  • Petilil
  • Unown !

New York

  • Golett
  • Skrelp
  • Unown !

Global

  • Goomy
  • East Sea Shellos
  • West Sea Shellos
  • Joltik
  • Oranguru

Dark Jungle

  • Zubat
  • Tangela
  • Heracross
  • Seviper
  • Burmy (Plant Cloak)
  • Skorupi
  • Purrloin
  • Venipede
  • Deino
  • Pumpkaboo
  • Dewpider

Fairy Garden

  • Bulbasaur
  • Jigglypuff
  • Oddish
  • Hoppip
  • Seedot
  • Cacnea
  • Petilil
  • Ferroseed
  • Spritzee
  • Swirlix
  • Dedenne

Hypnotic Glacier

  • Seel
  • Shellder
  • Galarian Mr. Mime
  • Jynx
  • Snorlax
  • Snowy Form Castform
  • Galarian Darumaka
  • Elgyem
  • Cubchoo
  • Amaura
  • Bergmite

Volcanic Island

  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Aerodactyl wearing a satchel
  • Dratini
  • Mantine
  • Surskit
  • Nosepass
  • Corphish
  • Lucario
  • Durant
  • Inkay

All Habitats

  • Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown
  • Unown A
  • Unown D
  • Unown I
  • Unown M
  • Unown N
  • Unown O
  • Unown !

Prehistoric Volcano

  • Kangaskhan
  • Aerodactyl wearing a satchel
  • Dratini
  • Slugma
  • Cranidos
  • Shieldon
  • Darumaka
  • Archen
  • Axew
  • Heatmor
  • Tyrunt

Poison Swap

  • Zubat
  • Venonat
  • Tentacool
  • Surskit
  • Gulpin
  • Seviper
  • Skorupi
  • Venipede
  • Pawniard
  • Skrelp
  • Noibat

Cursed Treasures

  • Gastly
  • Pinsir
  • Eevee
  • Snorlax
  • Nosepass
  • Sableye
  • Chimecho
  • Yamask
  • Klink
  • Golett
  • Durant

Athletic Field

  • Voltorb
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Hitmontop
  • Shroomish
  • Makuhita
  • Spoink
  • Zangoose
  • Baltoy
  • Lucario
  • Throh

All Habitats

  • Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown
  • Unown A
  • Unown D
  • Unown I
  • Unown M
  • Unown N
  • Unown O
  • Unown !

Quartz Terrarium

  • Pikachu wearing a quartz crown
  • Clefairy
  • Lickitung
  • Heracross
  • Miltank
  • Wurmple
  • Whismur
  • Skitty
  • Luvdisc
  • East Sea Shellos
  • Buneary
  • Audino
  • Foongus

Pyrite Sands

  • Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown
  • Sandshrew
  • Alolan Diglett
  • Psyduck
  • Girafarig
  • Shuckle
  • Trapinch
  • Gible
  • Hippopotas
  • Timburr
  • Joltik
  • Binacle
  • Helioptile

Malachite Wilderness

  • Caterpie
  • Pikachu wearing a malachite crown
  • Bellsprout
  • Scyther
  • Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat
  • Spinarak
  • Remoraid
  • Roselia
  • Snover
  • Cottonee
  • Ferroseed
  • Stunfisk
  • Oranguru

Aquamarine Shores

  • Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown
  • Horsea
  • Lapras
  • Marill
  • Wobbuffet
  • Carvanha
  • Barboach
  • Bagon
  • Beldum
  • West Sea Shellos
  • Woobat
  • Tympole
  • Goomy

One-Star Raids (Global)

  • Pikachu wearing a quartz crown
  • Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown
  • Pikachu wearing a malachite crown
  • Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown
  • Goomy

Three-Star Raids (Global)

  • Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat

Five-Star Raids (London, Osaka, New York)

  • Cresselia
  • Xerneas
  • Yveltal

Primal Raids (Global)

  • Primal Kyogre
  • Primal Groudon

Mega Raids

  • Mega Rayquaza

  • Unown A
  • Unown D
  • Unown I
  • Unown M
  • Unown N
  • Unown O
  • Pawniard (Pyrite Sands)

