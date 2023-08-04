Full Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Shiny list

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is here, and it’s featuring plenty of our favorite Shiny Pokémon, including a few making their Shiny debuts. That’s right, Shiny hunters: it’s once again time to gear up and head out because you never know how many you might come across throughout the event.
This year, Go Fest will be hitting three cities around the world before going global. London and Osaka will be first, starting from August 4 to 6, followed by New York from August 18 to 20. These three in-person events require tickets, but if you can’t attend any of these, the free global portion will take place from August 26 to 27. You’ll need to purchase a ticket if you’re looking for a rare encounter with Diancie, though.
Different sets of Shinies will be appearing, depending on where you are. So, whether you’re out and about in London, Osaka, or New York, or you’re waiting for the big global weekend, here are all the Shiny Pokémon you need to watch out for.
All new Shiny Pokémon at Pokémon Go Fest 2023
London and Osaka
- Dewpider
- Petilil
- Unown !
New York
- Golett
- Skrelp
- Unown !
Global
- Goomy
- East Sea Shellos
- West Sea Shellos
- Joltik
- Oranguru
All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 London and Osaka Habitat Rotation
Dark Jungle
- Zubat
- Tangela
- Heracross
- Seviper
- Burmy (Plant Cloak)
- Skorupi
- Purrloin
- Venipede
- Deino
- Pumpkaboo
- Dewpider
Fairy Garden
- Bulbasaur
- Jigglypuff
- Oddish
- Hoppip
- Seedot
- Cacnea
- Petilil
- Ferroseed
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
Hypnotic Glacier
- Seel
- Shellder
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Jynx
- Snorlax
- Snowy Form Castform
- Galarian Darumaka
- Elgyem
- Cubchoo
- Amaura
- Bergmite
Volcanic Island
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Aerodactyl wearing a satchel
- Dratini
- Mantine
- Surskit
- Nosepass
- Corphish
- Lucario
- Durant
- Inkay
All Habitats
- Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown !
All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 New York Habitat Rotation
Prehistoric Volcano
- Kangaskhan
- Aerodactyl wearing a satchel
- Dratini
- Slugma
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Darumaka
- Archen
- Axew
- Heatmor
- Tyrunt
Poison Swap
- Zubat
- Venonat
- Tentacool
- Surskit
- Gulpin
- Seviper
- Skorupi
- Venipede
- Pawniard
- Skrelp
- Noibat
Cursed Treasures
- Gastly
- Pinsir
- Eevee
- Snorlax
- Nosepass
- Sableye
- Chimecho
- Yamask
- Klink
- Golett
- Durant
Athletic Field
- Voltorb
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Shroomish
- Makuhita
- Spoink
- Zangoose
- Baltoy
- Lucario
- Throh
All Habitats
- Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown !
All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 Global Habitat Rotation
Quartz Terrarium
- Pikachu wearing a quartz crown
- Clefairy
- Lickitung
- Heracross
- Miltank
- Wurmple
- Whismur
- Skitty
- Luvdisc
- East Sea Shellos
- Buneary
- Audino
- Foongus
Pyrite Sands
- Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown
- Sandshrew
- Alolan Diglett
- Psyduck
- Girafarig
- Shuckle
- Trapinch
- Gible
- Hippopotas
- Timburr
- Joltik
- Binacle
- Helioptile
Malachite Wilderness
- Caterpie
- Pikachu wearing a malachite crown
- Bellsprout
- Scyther
- Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat
- Spinarak
- Remoraid
- Roselia
- Snover
- Cottonee
- Ferroseed
- Stunfisk
- Oranguru
Aquamarine Shores
- Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown
- Horsea
- Lapras
- Marill
- Wobbuffet
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Bagon
- Beldum
- West Sea Shellos
- Woobat
- Tympole
- Goomy
All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 Raids
One-Star Raids (Global)
- Pikachu wearing a quartz crown
- Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown
- Pikachu wearing a malachite crown
- Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown
- Goomy
Three-Star Raids (Global)
- Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat
Five-Star Raids (London, Osaka, New York)
- Cresselia
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
Primal Raids (Global)
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
Mega Raids
- Mega Rayquaza
All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 Incense Encounters with Global ticket
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Pawniard (Pyrite Sands)