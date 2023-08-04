Full Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Shiny list

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is here, and it’s featuring plenty of our favorite Shiny Pokémon, including a few making their Shiny debuts. That’s right, Shiny hunters: it’s once again time to gear up and head out because you never know how many you might come across throughout the event.

This year, Go Fest will be hitting three cities around the world before going global. London and Osaka will be first, starting from August 4 to 6, followed by New York from August 18 to 20. These three in-person events require tickets, but if you can’t attend any of these, the free global portion will take place from August 26 to 27. You’ll need to purchase a ticket if you’re looking for a rare encounter with Diancie, though.

Different sets of Shinies will be appearing, depending on where you are. So, whether you’re out and about in London, Osaka, or New York, or you’re waiting for the big global weekend, here are all the Shiny Pokémon you need to watch out for.

All new Shiny Pokémon at Pokémon Go Fest 2023

London and Osaka

Dewpider

Petilil

Unown !

New York

Golett

Skrelp

Unown !

Global

Goomy

East Sea Shellos

West Sea Shellos

Joltik

Oranguru

All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 London and Osaka Habitat Rotation

Dark Jungle

Zubat

Tangela

Heracross

Seviper

Burmy (Plant Cloak)

Skorupi

Purrloin

Venipede

Deino

Pumpkaboo

Dewpider

Fairy Garden

Bulbasaur

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Hoppip

Seedot

Cacnea

Petilil

Ferroseed

Spritzee

Swirlix

Dedenne

Hypnotic Glacier

Seel

Shellder

Galarian Mr. Mime

Jynx

Snorlax

Snowy Form Castform

Galarian Darumaka

Elgyem

Cubchoo

Amaura

Bergmite

Volcanic Island

Charmander

Squirtle

Aerodactyl wearing a satchel

Dratini

Mantine

Surskit

Nosepass

Corphish

Lucario

Durant

Inkay

All Habitats

Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 New York Habitat Rotation

Prehistoric Volcano

Kangaskhan

Aerodactyl wearing a satchel

Dratini

Slugma

Cranidos

Shieldon

Darumaka

Archen

Axew

Heatmor

Tyrunt

Poison Swap

Zubat

Venonat

Tentacool

Surskit

Gulpin

Seviper

Skorupi

Venipede

Pawniard

Skrelp

Noibat

Cursed Treasures

Gastly

Pinsir

Eevee

Snorlax

Nosepass

Sableye

Chimecho

Yamask

Klink

Golett

Durant

Athletic Field

Voltorb

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Shroomish

Makuhita

Spoink

Zangoose

Baltoy

Lucario

Throh

All Habitats

Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 Global Habitat Rotation

Quartz Terrarium

Pikachu wearing a quartz crown

Clefairy

Lickitung

Heracross

Miltank

Wurmple

Whismur

Skitty

Luvdisc

East Sea Shellos

Buneary

Audino

Foongus

Pyrite Sands

Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown

Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Psyduck

Girafarig

Shuckle

Trapinch

Gible

Hippopotas

Timburr

Joltik

Binacle

Helioptile

Malachite Wilderness

Caterpie

Pikachu wearing a malachite crown

Bellsprout

Scyther

Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat

Spinarak

Remoraid

Roselia

Snover

Cottonee

Ferroseed

Stunfisk

Oranguru

Aquamarine Shores

Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown

Horsea

Lapras

Marill

Wobbuffet

Carvanha

Barboach

Bagon

Beldum

West Sea Shellos

Woobat

Tympole

Goomy

All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 Raids

One-Star Raids (Global)

Pikachu wearing a quartz crown

Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown

Pikachu wearing a malachite crown

Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown

Goomy

Three-Star Raids (Global)

Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat

Five-Star Raids (London, Osaka, New York)

Cresselia

Xerneas

Yveltal

Primal Raids (Global)

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Mega Raids

Mega Rayquaza

All featured Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Fest 2023 Incense Encounters with Global ticket

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Pawniard (Pyrite Sands)

