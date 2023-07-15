All Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Shimmering Steps ticket-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 isn’t that far away, which means it is time for Niantic to let a few extra goodies out into the wild for players who purchase their tickets early. This includes another set of Special Research that players who plan to grab a Go Fest: Global ticket can get for the next few weeks.

We already saw one instance of this content popping up with early access to Carbink research a few weeks ago for anyone attending an in-person Go Fest event this August. Now it is time for the players who are going global from Aug. 26 and 27 to get their bonus.

For anyone who can’t attend an in-person event, Go Fest 2023: Global will be where players can catch rare Pokémon, participate in Mega Rayquaza raids, and complete Special Research to encounter the Mythical Diancie. But for now, this just includes some easy-to-finish research tasks that will net you a sweet pair of avatar kicks.

This is a ticket-exclusive Timed Research based around walking, so be aware of what you are signing up for with your purchase if you go in early.

Full list of Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Shimmering Steps ticket-exclusive Timed Research rewards

Explore 1km One Incubator

Hatch two Eggs Exeggcute encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gums 500 Stardust

Complete five Field Research tasks One Poffin

Earn three Candies walking with your Buddy One Rocket Radar



Total Reward: Three Razz Berries, Carbink Shoes avatar item, and 3,000 XP

How to unlock Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Shimmering Steps ticket-exclusive Timed Research

To unlock the Shimmering Steps ticket-exclusive Timed Research in the first place, you will have to purchase your ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global before Aug. 1.

This means you will need to go to the Niantic website or the in-game shop for Pokémon Go and navigate to the Pokémon Go Fest section, which is marked by an image for the event. There, you can tap the buy button and go through all of the steps–it will cost $14.99 or the equivalent in your region.

Once you successfully redeem your ticket, the Timed Research should pop up in your feed. If it doesn’t, just restart the app or wait a bit until it shows up.

