All In the Rough Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There is never a shortage of content shining spotlights on different Pokémon in Pokémon Go. That spotlight shines like precious gems the closer players get to Pokémon Go Fest each year, and for Go Fest 2023, players can access the In the Rough Timed Research over a month early.

This Timed Research is this year’s special bonus for players who purchase a ticket to the global version of Go Fest 2023 way ahead of the event.

To incentivize players locking their ticket purchases in early, Niantic is releasing Carbink for the first time as a reward for the In the Rough research. This will be the only way players can obtain the Jewel Pokémon before Go Fest in August.

If you want to catch yourself a Carbink before Go Fest makes the Rock/Fairy-type globally available this Summer, here is how you can get your hands on the In the Rought Timed Research and all of the content that comes with it.

How to unlock Pokémon Go Fest 2023 In the Rough Timed Research

If you want to unlock the In the Rough Timed Research, you will need to act fast since this Pokémon Go content is actually on a timer. This Timed Research is essentially a pre-order bonus for players who purchase their Pokémon Go Fest 2023 – Global ticket before July 5. Doing so will automatically unlock the simple, yet rewarding set of research.

To purchase your ticket, you can open up your Pokémon Go app and head over to the in-game shop or log into your connected Niantic account and purchase them on the official Pokémon Go website. The Global Ticket will cost $14.99 total, or the equivalent in your local currency.

Purchasing this ticket now not only guarantees you extra rewards, but you also will gain access to all of the ticket-exclusive content for Go Fest 2023 – Global. That includes the Global Challenge Arena, various event bonuses, and Special Research that will let you encounter the Mythical Pokémon Diancie while it makes its Pokémon Go debut.

And, if you already have access to the In the Rough Timed Research, here are all of the research tasks and rewards featured inside.

Full In the Rough Timed Research details for Pokémon Go Fest

In the Rough

This research is only one full page, with slightly more research tasks to complete than normal.

Play with your Buddy five times One Lure Module

Open five Gifts 10 Ultra Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 500 Stardust

Power up 10 Rock or Fairy-type Pokémon Onix encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon One Lucky Egg



Total Reward: Three Silver Pinap Berries, a Carbink encounter, and 3,000 XP

Mega Rayquaza will also be making its first Pokémon Go appearance during Go Fest 2023, though it won’t work the same as other Mega Evolved Pokémon.

