Everything we know about Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC

Nintendo revealed the first DLC packs in the franchise’s history yesterday during a special Pokémon Direct. Fans can unlock two different DLC adventures, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, to continue their Pokémon Sword and Shield journeys when the expansions release later in the year.

Fans can pre-purchase the DLC’s expansion pass for $29.99 from the Nintendo eShop to unlock free Pikachu or Eevee clothing items in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Those who buy the expansion pack will automatically gain access to both The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra when the expansions go live.

What’s included in The Crown Tundra DLC?

Those who purchase the DLC can travel to new areas. Both The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra will feature their own unique areas for players to explore that will resemble the Wild Area in the base Sword and Shield games. Additionally, there will be a new storyline for each DLC pack and new characters to meet as players explore the exclusive areas.

A total of 200 Pokémon from previous generations that were not included in the Galar region will make their appearance in the DLC. Players will be able to trade species included in the DLC expansion to those who do not own the DLC packs.

Three new legendary Pokémon are arriving with the expansions: Kubfu and its evolution Urshifu will make an appearance in The Isle of Armor while the Psychic and Grass-type Calyrex will become available in The Crown Tundra.

A few older species are receiving Galarian forms, including Slowpoke and the Kanto Legendary Bird trio: Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno. Other species are getting new Gigantamax forms, such as Venasaur, Blastoise, and the Galarian starters.

The Crown Tundra will play host to an exclusive item that can evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking, while The Isle of Armor houses an item that evolves the Psychic-type into Galarian Slowbro.

When does The Crown Tundra release?

While both of the expansions will be included in the expansion pass, The Isle of Armor will be the first to launch, releasing towards the end of June. The Crown Tundra is scheduled to release in the fall of 2020, but an exact date or month has yet to be announced. Fans can expect more information regarding the expansions leading up to their releases later in the year.